Naperville North wrestling cruises past Waubonsie Valley in conference clash

DVC wrestling is back in action after a good winter break as we hit the mats at Waubonsie Valley High School. The Warriors get set to take on the Naperville North Huskies as both teams are in search for their second conference win.

Husky and Warrior girls start the night under the lights

The meet kicks off with the ladies at 135 pounds with Waubonsie’s Sophia Contreras starting the meet off with a win by pinning Naperville North’s Sahasra Thatikonda.

Up next it’s Vilte Zematitis from the Huskies performing a double leg takedown on Waubonsie Valley’s Imani McIntosh as 170 pounds, securing 3 points. The end of the match sees the Husky pinning her opponent.

Final match for the girls ends quick with Waubonsie Valley’s Rose Lewis locking in the pin on Naperville North’s Raina Moldogazieva.

Starting at 215 pounds for the boys is Naperville North’s Tavlik Ibragimov going in for the three points on Waubonsie’s Jordan Hatchet. The Husky wrestler seals the deal in the first match to win by tech fall.

Zach Mally gets a pin to fire up the Huskies

To 144 pounds, it’s Husky Zach Mally going into town on Brayden Fiala. Malley sinks in the half Nelson on Fiala, and holds him down long enough for the pin.

Up next is North’s Tyler Sternstein at 150 defending the Rolando Luna-Ramos takedown. However, Sternstein reverses Ramos onto his back, and the match keeps on going, with Sterstein putting Ramos in a cradle position, resulting in a tech fall win for the Huskies.

Naperville North wrestling cruises to a conference win

The Huskies keep on fighting as Tim Garmon puts Desmon Stribley in a half and pins him to win the 157-pound match.

Things get heated at 165 pounds for JT Hill from Naperville North. He goes to work and locks in Zander Allen, and sinks him into pin position, and waits for the official to determine the match by hitting the mat.

Despite the dominant performance, the Warriors a win at 175 pounds, with Lukas Pretkelis taking down Grant Ellison to earn some team points. But North was in full control and takes it 61-16 over Waubonsie Valley wrestling.

