Naperville North wrestling cruises to win over Neuqua Valley

We've got a DVC wrestling matchup, the last conference matchup of the year hosted by the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Coming off a win over Waubonsie last week, the Wildcats look to continue their stride, hosting the Naperville North Huskies. Huskies had a tough loss to Dekalb and look to end the regular season on a high note with DVC tournament around the corner.

For the one women’s match of the night, in the 130-weight class, Neuqua’s Zuzanna Weigera takes on Izzy Smith from North. From the start Weigera sprawls across the mat and wins the match by tech fall.

Adam Beedon opens the meet with a tech fall for Naperville North

After a forfeit favoring the Huskies at 106 pounds, we move to 113 pounds. CJ Gordon from Neuqua Valley takes on Adam Beedon, and it was all Beedon in this match as he cruises his way to a tech fall.

Next up, Adam’s brother Ryan Beedon from Naperville North takes on Neuqua’s Eesh Bandla at 120 pounds. Beedon gets the arm bar over Bandla and is a winner by fall to continue the strong start for the Huskies.

We head to 132 lbs, where the masked man from Naperville North Kai Balice puts David Gold in a cradle for bonus points, and wins with a tech fall.

Weighing at 144 pounds, North’s Zach Mally goes for the single leg on Max Ridges. Later on Mally holds his will on Ridges and pins him to grow the lead for the visitors.

Wildcats gets some wins later one

Neuqua looks for light and they find it in the 150 pound match with Curtis Burke. His opponent is Tim Garmon from North. Burke brings the fire by getting his way on top to rack up points and takes a victory by decision to get the Wildcats on the board.

However, the Huskies remain in control with Tyler Sternstein getting the takedown on Nick Pape resulting in a major decision for Sternstein in the 157 pound match.

Things intensify for the 165 pound weight class. J.T. Hill from Naperville North escapes from the clutches of Giuseppe Caprio, and gets top side, winning by decision.

At 175 pounds Isaiah Strange is pitted against North’s Ben Reif but knocks over Reif later on and ends the match with a pin. It’s the first pinfall for the Wildcats on the night.

Brady Valle unloads the knockout punch for the Huskies

To 190 pounds, North’s Brady Valle is winner by fall over Neuqua’s Deividas Lewitan, and the Huskies take the team victory 59-9 over Neuqua Valley to wrap up the DVC dual meets.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!