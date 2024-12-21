Naperville North wrestling powers past Metea Valley 68-3

Metea Valley hosts Naperville North in the latest DVC showdown on the mats. Both teams are looking to get ahead in the in the standings as the winter break approaches. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Zach Mally starts the match with a tech fall

We start off with the 150-pound weight class between North’s Zach Mally lining up against Metea’s Lucas Lee. Early in the match, Mally attempts a single-leg takedown but is unsuccessful as Lee remains standing. However, that doesn’t last long as Mally finally gets the takedown on Lee and begins working on the pin. Throughout the match, Lee is able to avoid being pinned but Mally keeps the pressure on Lee, resulting in a victory by tech fall.

Moving onto the 157-pound weight class between Husky Timothy Garmon against Mustang Lucas Marcoux. Marcoux lifts Garmon off his feet, getting three quick points for the takedown. Garmon is able to overcome the setback and wins against Marcoux, taking the match by a major tech fall.

JT Hill keeps racking up the wins for the Huskies

Wrestling in the 165-pound weight class for Naperville North is JT Hill. Wrestling for Metea is Jackson Wasson. Hill continues to build momentum for the Huskies and gets Wasson’s shoulders down for the pin.

Mustang Bohdan Postoroniuk and Brady Valle from North wrestle in the 190-pound clash. After some hand fighting, Postoroniuk wraps his arms around Valle, bringing him to the ground for the takedown. As the match goes down to the wire, down by a point with 13.2 seconds left, Postoroniuk flips Valle while getting in position for the takedown to win the bout for Metea Valley. A nice way to end for the Mustangs, but Naperville North wrestling comes out victorious in impressive fashion, 68-3.

