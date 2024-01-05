Naperville North wrestling rings in the new year with a win over Metea Valley

Naperville North wrestling opens the 2024 calendar year at home against Metea Valley. Only a few DVC duals remain on the season, with the conference tournament on Jan. 19. Let’s see which school tackles the new year with a victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North wrestling takes a strong lead

We begin with the 120-match with Naperville North’s Connor McDonald squaring off against Metea’s Matthew Shaw. McDonald is in control for most of this match, getting his opponent down throughout. He secures the first of many Huskie pins on the day.

We are now moving to the end of the 138-match with Naperville North’s Tyler Sternstein battling Metea’s Juan Arroyo. The Mustang avoids the pin well, but the Huskie continues to apply the pressure. Sternstein eventually secures the second straight pin to open the day.

The 150-match between Mustang Austin Wadas-Luis and Huskie Evan Marschitz is a close one. Wadas-Luis opens it strong, getting his opponent down with a powerful slam. Marschitz starts on the bottom here but works his way up to the top and that helps the sophomore pick up another pin for North. It’s all Huskies so far in this one.

Nick Oblazny of Naperville North goes up against Ryan Williams of Metea in the 157-match. Oblazny was on top for most of the first round, and here in the second, he’s able to pin down his opponent. Naperville North continues to roll with only a couple of matches left.

To start the 165-match, Naperville North’s Matas Budreikas gets the takedown on Metea’s Jackson Wasson. This is our only match that does not end in a pin, as it went the full way. In the end, it’s Budreikas who gets the best of Wasson, winning it 10-3.

Huskie Kyle Gatlin closes the pin-fest

Let’s wrap up the dual in the 175-match with Huskie Kyle Gatlin taking on Dominick Livorsi of Metea. Gatlin gets his opponent down right away, and doesn’t look back. Under a minute later, he’s in complete control and on top for the pin.

Naperville North cruises to an impressive shutout victory as DVC play wraps up in just a few weeks.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!