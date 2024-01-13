Naperville North wrestling takes down Waubonsie Valley on Senior Night

The center light is on for a wrestling matchup at Naperville North High School on senior night as the Huskies go up against Waubonsie Valley in the final conference match of the regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies get off to a fast start

The match starts at 120 pounds. Huskie Connor McDonald goes for the double leg takedown on Nate Duffield to get your typical 2 points. McDonald would secure a win to kick off the meet.

At 126 is Naperville North’s Ben Messier goes for the single-leg takedown on Waubonsie’s AJ Ramirez. Messier got the takedown and eventually turns Ramirez on his back for the pin and the six team points.

Ethan Wojtowich gets the Warriors on the board

The Warriors are looking for their first win as Ethan Wojtowich escapes Huskie Yevhenii Bondariev at 144 pounds. Wojtowich goes for the points and finishes Bondariev off with a pin for the green and golf.

At 150 pounds is North’s Evan Marschitz rolling Waubonsie’s Tyler Verge onto his back for another Huskie pin.

The Huskies pin to win

At 175 is Huskie grappler Kyle Gatlin throwing Matt Oyibo of Waubonsie Valley back on the mat. Kyle would finish the match with a pin of his own. That’s pretty much the theme of the night for the blue and orange.

Another pin in sight at 190 pounds from North’s Matthew Murphy taking down Waubonsie’s Jordan Hatchett and squeezing him for the pin. The Huskies are on a roll with this matchup.

Stuck in the cradle at 215 pounds is Josh Housour from Waubonsie. Josh escapes the cradle, but Huskie Matthew Randal has tallied up with 16 points, goes for the takedown, and scores the last 2 points for an 18, winning by technical fall.

Naperville North wrestling gets the Senior Night win

The final match of the night is at 285 pounds is also one of the best. Waubonsie Valley’s Leo Hobson goes for the double-leg takedown on North’s Steven Harvey. Hobson proceeds to pull Harvey from the line to continue the match. Things get heated up as Steve rolls Leo onto his back for the 2 points. Harvey attempts to go for the single leg but gets dragged by Leo at the sound of the buzzer. Leo wins the final match of the night 7-5. As entertaining as the match was, it wasn’t enough for the Warriors as The Huskies would take home the Senior Night win with a score of 69-9.

