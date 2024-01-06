Naperville North’s Anna Richards converts the four-point play

Let’s head to Metea Valley for our Girls Play of the Week, where Naperville North’s Anna Richards hits the and-one three for a four-point play. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North’s Anna Richards hits the and-one three

Under two minutes left in the second quarter and the Huskies have the ball on the offensive end of the court. Kendall Johnson dishes one to Richards who makes the three through the contact and the foul. A great shot from the junior, who went on to make the free throw.

Taking another look at the play here, as Richards went on to score 13 points on the night and North won 53-24.

