Naperville North’s Danny Puknaitis goes from the gridiron to the firehouse

For Naperville firefighter Danny Puknaitis, the importance of teamwork is something he’s carried with him since his days as a high school football captain. This Where Are They Now segment is presented by Grow Sports Psychology.

“It’s actually very equivalent to the fire service where you throw everyone in a room, and you’re like, all right, you need to work together as a team. Figure out an end goal and figure out how to get there,” said Puknaitis.

A gridiron standout with the Huskies

That mentally led him to become an all-conference running back and Team MVP during his senior season with the Huskies in 2011.

The son of Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis, Danny would forge his own path after high school. He moved on to Wheaton College, where he continued to thrive on the gridiron with the Thunder, eventually earning All-CCIW honors. Following his graduation, he tried his hand in various career fields from business to sports marketing to nonprofit work, even coaching football, before ultimately following in his father’s footsteps at the fire academy.

Following his own path to the firehouse

“I think it was important for me to kind of go down those different paths and purposely fail, not knowing that I was going to, said Puknaitis. “And then when I started to do the Fire Academy and the physical stuff, going back to almost like training camps, we were working with a large group of guys, and you’re working hard, and you’re exhausting yourself, but the result is you feel great. I was like, wow, this is like being on a football team again. I loved it; I still do.”

Puknaitis draws inspiration not just from his father, but also his wife, 2010 U.S. Olympic Speed Skater Nancy Swider-Peltz Jr., whom he met at Wheaton.

“Her mom was a four-time Olympic speed skater, which is crazy, right? Like, back in the day, when they would skate on ponds with, like, a fixed blade and a female in the speed skating world wasn’t really, like, accepted as much because it was mostly like male-dominated,” said Puknaitis.

“If you know anyone who’s a professional athlete or an Olympic athlete, their mental toughness and their endurance to push way past their mental capacity, that’s her to a T. So even just her pushing through daily life of any struggles, it’s like encouragement for me.”

A game-changing advancement in firefighting

That same drive led Puknaitis and his partner, Mike Jost, to tackle a modern firefighting crisis: electric-vehicle fires. Their solution? The Poseidon Nozzle. A device they built that can slide under an electric vehicle to reach the battery and spray it quickly and directly with large amounts of water, extinguishing the flames.

“I was talking to fire chiefs all around the country at that time, and everyone’s same approach was, we’re going to let it burn or we’ll kind of figure it out when we get there,” said Puknaitis. “So now I’ve been doing this for six years, and people are starting to see our nozzle and see the benefits of it,” said Puknaitis.

Puknaitis and Jost have continued to innovate the Poseiden nozzle, showcasing the breakthrough piece of equipment to other fire stations, other countries, and even the U.S. military branches like the Marine Corps and the Air Force.

“It’s fun to see and give this information to different fire departments all around the world. And to say, you can use these tactics in these scenarios, in these electric vehicle situations, but also in your everyday fire applications to make the firefighters safer and to make the fire department and the fire operations more efficient, you know, getting water where it needs to go. When you get on scene, you can act, and you can move fast and efficiently,” said Puknaitis.

An MVP in football, an MVP in firefighting, and an MVP father and husband, Puknaitis continues to be a leader across the local area and beyond.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell.