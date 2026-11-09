Naperville North’s Dante Colasante hits survivor mode on touchdown pass

The boys’ Play of the Week brings us to the gridiron, where Naperville North and Dante Colasante battle in the second round of the IHSA playoffs. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Dante Colasante keeps the season alive with great awareness

Against Oswego, Colasante buys a lot of time, scrambles before heaving up a pass to an open Aiden Trasatt in the end zone for the touchdown, putting his team right back in the game. Let’s take another look. Colasante activates his inner Caleb Williams on the play, as his awareness helps lead to a Huskie score and earn the NSW Play of the Week.

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