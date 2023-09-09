Naperville North’s Gabby Lee uses backhand to help complete comeback win

Naperville North girls tennis hosting Neuqua Valley where we have this week’s girls play of the week, as Naperville North’s Gabby Lee and Brooke Coffman take on Benet’s Shane Delaney and Clare Lopatka in a one-doubles matchup. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North’s Gabby Lee places one perfectly

Lee serves in the tiebreaker to Delaney who sends a strong return that puts Lee on her heels, but somehow she spins one over that falls just out of reach. The Huskies surge back to win the tiebreaker 10-6 to win the hard-fought one-doubles match.

To the slow-mo we go, look at Lee’s great footwork and fundamentals on this great backhand shot. She and Coffman continue to impress this season.

Redwings roll in singles play

More from the Huskies matchup against Benet Academy. State qualifier Meredith Converse is back for her junior season as the Redwing took on fellow junior Hasini Peddu from North in number-one singles. Peddu serves in the far court as Converse gets herself into position and unleashes a rocket forehand past her opponent for the point.

Another Peddu serve is a good one as Converse lunges to reach the ball. The return back then clips the net but Converse recovers and slices a shot to the back corner to put things away. The Redwing wins in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.

At two singles, Benet Academy goes with a freshman, Lily Lopatka who faces Huskie junior Aasha Trivedi. Lopatka serves in the far court as Trivedi sends it back. The Huskie then gets low to send one back before the ball hits the court. That forces an error from Lopatka that lands out of play.

However, the young Redwing plays with poise throughout the match, seemingly having a response for every return as Benet takes another singles victory in straight sets. Benet took home the team win by a score of 6-1.

