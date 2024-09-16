Naperville North’s Jacob Bell connects with Quinn Morris on fourth and goal in overtime

We’re at Lincoln-Way Central, where Naperville North trails by six in overtime after blocking the Knights PAT. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North’s Jacob Bell connects with Quinn Morris for the game-winner

On fourth and 16, Jacob Bell gets the snap and sets his eyes on Quinn Morris. The Huskie QB throws one up to the transfer receiver, who reaches back, and comes down with the catch! A great snag to tie the game at 20! Tyler Duewel would hit home the winning PAT, but let’s take another look at the play.

It’s a great throw by Bell the Ball State commit, and with a defender all over him, Morris shows us why he’s receiving D1 offers!

