Naperville North’s Jayke Collins returns to the endzone

The NSW boys’ Play of the Week brings us to the gridiron with the return of Jayke Collins for Naperville North after suffering a broken collarbone back in week five. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Jayke Collins runs back into the end zone

In the first-round playoff game against Fremd, Collins puts a spin move on his defender, and it’s goodbye from there. That is a 70-yard score from Collins in his first game back, which helps the Huskies to their first playoff win since 2010, and Collins earns our Play of the Week.

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