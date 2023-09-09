Naperville North’s Juan Hernandez curls one past the keeper

This week’s boys play of the week comes from Naperville North’s Juan Hernandez, as the Huskie boys soccer team hosted Neuqua Valley. The free-kick goal helped propel North to a 5-1 win over the Wildcats. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North’s Juan Hernandez bends one far post

About halfway through the second half, Hernandez is over the ball from just outside the box. He opens up his hips and strikes a perfectly bending ball around the Wildcat keeper. What a goal from the Junior who celebrates with his teammates.

We’ll take one more look in slow motion, as Hernandez doesn’t care about the Wildcat keeper being at the far post, the shot is too perfect from the Huskie.

