Naperville North’s Mason Hofmann breaks DVC record in the 100-yard breaststroke

Our boys play of the week comes from Mason Hofmann of Naperville North Swimming. The senior puts in a performance for the ages at the DVC meet by breaking the conference record in the 100-yard breaststroke! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Mason Hofmann breaks the DVC record in the 100-yard breaststroke

It’s the final individual event of the night, and the Huskie locks in on the blocks. Hofmann exits well to get out to an early leady against a pair of Wildcats. Nearing the halfway mark, Hofmann has about a body length lead ahead of second place.

Coming down to the finish, Hofmann continues to sail through the pool, and he gets to the wall with a time of 55.41 seconds! He breaks the mark set by Mustang Jaeddan Gamilla at 57.10 seconds in 2023! It’s a great way to wrap up the DVC season!

