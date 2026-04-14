Naperville North’s Mike Barkowicz hits game-winning run

With sun in the forecast, it’s a perfect day for baseball as Naperville North searches for its first win of the season against the Benet Academy Redwings. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Barkowicz notches single for the win

It was a chess match until the very end. In the top of the 7th, Mike Barkowicz gets a hold of an RBI single to bring the game-winning run in, securing the comeback win, and this week’s NSW Play of the Week.

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