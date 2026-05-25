Molly Depies’ rainbow goal beats the buzzer for Naperville North

Naperville North girls water polo was back at state this weekend, battling for another third-place trophy for the expansive trophy case. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Depies beats the buzzer for the Huskies

Senior Molly Depies helped make sure the Huskies ended the season on a high note with a wild goal. In the final seconds of the first quarter, Depies launched a long-range shot with plenty of arc to get over the arms of the St. Ignatius goaltender and into the net. An impressive rainbow goal from Molly Depies, the captain, to earn the NSW Play of the Week as Naperville North finished in third with an 8-7 win over the Wolfpack.

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