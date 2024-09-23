Naperville North’s Noah Radeke volleys and dribbles around four defenders for the great goal

Naperville North’s Noah Radeke and the Huskies hosted crosstown rivals Naperville Central in a DVC matchup, where Radeke shines around the Redhawk defense.

Naperville North’s Noah Radeke outclasses the Redhawk defense

In the final minutes of the first half, Anthony Flores flicks it to Radeke, and just watch the Huskie dazzle inside the box. He volleys it up to himself twice, and dribbles around four Redhawks before slotting it into the back of the net! We have to slow this one down, as the senior makes it a 2-1 game before the half.

North would go on to win 4-3 and remain undefeated with a 12-0 record.

