Naperville Sports Weekly Awards Show 2025 Newcomer of the Year

Whether they were freshmen or playing on the varsity level for the first time, our Naperville Sports Weekly Awards Show Newcomer of the Year nominees made their mark this season. Find out more about these fresh faces. This award is presented by BMO.

Sebastian Hayes – Naperville Central football

Our first Newcomer of the Year nominee is Naperville Central quarterback Sebastian Hayes. Making a delayed debut after coming off back-to-back ACL tears, Hayes took his opportunity and ran with it for his final season with Central football. With help from senior running back Aiden Clark, wide receivers DeShaun Williams and Garrett Nichols, and an elite defense, Hayes led the Redhawks to an 11-2 record, the best of the DuPage Valley Conference teams, and an appearance in the 8A state semifinals for the first time since 2013. In their state quarterfinal game against Lyons, Hayes threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Redhawks got the win over the fourth-seeded Lions. The dual-threat quarterback gained confidence throughout the season, racking up over 1900 total yards and 23 touchdowns.

Quinn Morris and Chico Thomas – Naperville North football

The next nominees are the only two transfer students on this list. Naperville North senior wide receivers Quinn Morris and Chico Thomas made an immediate impact on their new team. Quinn Morris joined the Huskies from Plainfield East, and Chico Thomas from Bolingbrook. The dynamic duo helped an explosive Husky passing offense as the two went on to make some of the most spectacular catches of the season. Connecting with All-State quarterback Jacob Bell, Morris recorded 57 catches for 906 yards and 15 touchdowns, earning all-conference honors. Thomas had 62 catches for 716 yards and five touchdowns. While the 7-3 Huskies fell in a first-round slugfest to Maine South to open the 8A playoffs, Morris and Thomas more than made their mark on the gridiron in their lone seasons with the blue and orange.

Cole Kelly – Neuqua Valley boys basketball

Next up on the list is Neuqua Valley basketball player Cole Kelly. Entering the season with Division 1 offers before ever stepping onto the court for the Wildcats, Kelly lived up to expectations as the freshman made his presence known early on both ends of the floor. Able to score from all three levels, Kelly averaged 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists to go with 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks on the defensive end. Despite his youth, Kelly was never afraid of the big moment. In a January matchup against Naperville North, Kelly made shot after shot, scoring 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter. Kelly knocked down 70 3-pointers and recorded 15 double-doubles and one triple-double in his inaugural season. Kelly was named all-conference and class 4A all state special mention by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. The sky is the limit for the talented hooper with three high school seasons remaining.

Ishi Reddy – Neuqua Valley badminton

Another standout newcomer from Neuqua Valley badminton player, Ishi Reddy. The freshman entered the season as the number two player on the roster next to standout senior Hannah George. But by the end of the season, it was the youngest Wildcat who emerged as the top singles player in the state. Reddy won the singles sectional title, defeating George in the championship match and carried that run into the IHSA state meet the following week. Knocking off several of the top players in Illinois, Reddy became the first state singles champion in Neuqua history by outlasting Hannah George in three sets in an all-Wildcat state final.

Playing beyond her years, Reddy’s stellar season helped the Wildcats win their first badminton state championship since 2016.

Chloe Birch – Metea Valley girls soccer

The final nominee from this year’s group is Chloe Birch from Metea Valley girls soccer. The Mustang made her varsity debut after a season-ending knee injury wiped out her junior campaign. Racking up nine goals and five assists on the year, Birch was a first-team All-DuPage Valley conference selection as a senior while helping the Mustangs earn the number one seed in the Naperville North sectional with several goals in the clutch. Birch and the Mustangs won the BodyArmor Series championship over Wheaton Warrenville South and handed Neuqua Valley its lone DVC defeat of the season. Birch will continue her playing career at the next level with the North Dakota State Bison this fall.

