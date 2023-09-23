Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday 2023 Week Five

Week five of Football Friday is here as the stakes continue to rise across the high school football universe. Another week of conference action awaits so let’s get to the highlights! Week four of Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley

A matchup that has produced some classics over the years sees Naperville Central traveling to Neuqua Valley with the WildHawk trophy on the line. The Wildcats coming off a big road victory over Naperville North while the Redhawks started their DVC schedule with a shutout victory over Waubonsie Valley.

Central already leading 7-0 in the second quarter when quarterback Jack Cook keeps it himself and powers his way into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown. The Redhawks leading 14-0 late in the half.

The Wildcats need to get back in the game and with less than 40 seconds to play in the half, Kiet Truong delivers a 55-yard connection to Carter Stare for the touchdown. Big play for the blue and gold who trail 14-7.

But just seconds later, Jack Cook answers right back with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Chris Bern to make it a 14 point advantage at halftime. A huge momentum swing for the Redhawks heading to the break.

Into the fourth quarter, same score as Neuqua Valley needs to score to stay alive. Truong is under pressure on fourth down and Christian Kuta and Troy Kashul combine for the stop. The Redhawks improve to 4-1 and win at Neuqua Valley for the first time since 2014 by the score of 21-7.

Metea Valley vs Waubonsie Valley

The Eola Bowl matchup has Waubonsie Valley hosting Metea Valley. The Mustangs are hoping to make it three wins in a row over their rivals while the Warriors are in need of a W after back to back losses cooled their hot start to the season.

Jumping to the second half, Waubonsie with a 6-0 lead and looking to add on but Metea Valley defender Christian Lee makes the interception and returns the ball to the 30 yard line to put the Mustangs in business.

The Warriors defense stands tall as Metea goes for it on fourth down, not wanting to waste the field position, but Josh Tinney makes the pick to end the drive.

Waubonsie moves the ball behind the legs of Chrisjan Simmons, who ends the drive with his second touchdown of the night. Julian Johnson makes it a 14-0 game with a two-point conversion.

Into the fourth quarter, the Warriors put the game away as Luke Elsea hits Sincere Martin for the goal line touchdown. Simmons adds his third touchdown later in the night as Waubonsie Valley captures the Eola Bowl trophy for the first time since the 2021 spring season by a 28-0 score.

Naperville North vs DeKalb

Naperville North travels to DeKalb looking to find its offense again after scoring just seven points against Neuqua Valley a week ago. The Barbs have a 2-0 start in the DVC in mind following a week four win over Metea Valley.

On the opening drive for the orange and blue, backup quarterback Carson Marlar gets off to a good start by finding playmaker Luke Williams for a 36-yard touchdown to put the Huskies up 7-0.

North leading 14-7 later in the half when Zach Mally takes the Barbs kickoff following a Talen Tate touchdown. The Huskie breaks loose and goes all the way for the touchdown to give North a 21-7 advantage.

Into the third quarter, after another touchdown pass from Marlar to Luke Williams, DeKalb responds with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Davon Grant. His second 70+ yard reception of night as the Barbs trail 28-20 late in the third.

It looks like that Huskie offense is back in high gear as Lonzo Duckworth breaks off another long touchdown run to give Naperville North some breathing room with a 35-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

After a stop from the Huskie defense, Cole Arl runs one into the end zone from forty yards out, his second score of the night. Naperville North with a much needed victory over DeKalb by a 42-20 score as the Huskies improve to 3-2 with the Crosstown Classic on deck next Friday night.

Benet Academy vs De La Salle

Benet Academy heads to the south side of Chicago to face the De La Salle Meteors in a battle between a pair of 2-2 teams. The Redwings could really use a win as they hope to end their multi-year post season drought.

In the first quarter, Ryan Kubacki drops back and finds Rocky Rosanova at the the five yard line. The receiver shakes a defender and goes into the end zone to give the Wings a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Benet back on offense but the Meteors force a fumble. Myles Green recovers the ball and heads the other way and sheds a few tackles and breaks into the open field. He takes it in for the touchdown as De La Salle trails 7-6 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Ryan Kubacki leads the Benet offense down the field and uses his legs to push the Redwings up by a 13-6 score after some shifty moves into the end zone.

Under eight minutes to play in the game, Meteors with the ball, but Rocky Rosanova jumps the route and takes it the other way for the pick six. Benet Academy picks up the much needed road victory by the score of 20-12 to break a two game losing streak.

Standings and Schedules

Let’s check out the standings starting with the ESCC/CCL White Division where the Redwings remain in a tie for third after their victory. Providence Catholic edged out DePaul College Prep while Montini survived Marian Catholic on the road to earn playoff eligibility. St. Laurence will play Leo at 1pm on Saturday afternoon which is why their record is unchanged from last week.

In the DVC, Naperville Central is now the lone undefeated team in conference play with a logjam just a game back. Naperville North, Waubonsie Valley, Neuqua Valley and DeKalb are all right in the mix while Metea Valley is looking up the rest.

The big game on the DVC schedule next week is the annual Crosstown Classic at North Central College. Naperville Central can secure a playoff spot with a win while Naperville North could move into a first place tie. Waubonsie Valley with a huge road test at DeKalb as the Warriors have their sights set on a playoff spot.

Benet Academy plays the first of three straight Saturday contests starting next week as the Redwings host St. Laurence on September 30th. Providence Catholic will play host to Montini on Friday night.

As I mentioned, next Friday night is the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic, which you will be able to see live on NCTV17 and nctv17.org with a 7pm kickoff. Then you can find all the highlights coming your way the following morning. It’s going to be a fun one and we’ll see you back here for Week Six! For Football Friday, I’m Justin Cornwell.

