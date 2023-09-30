Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday 2023 Week Six

Time to kick off Week six of Football Friday with some big time matchups on the way as our local teams make the turn towards the home stretch of the season. The post season is less than a month away, so let’s see who is ready to separate from the pack. Week six of Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North vs. Naperville Central

We simply must begin with the legendary Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic between Naperville North and Naperville Central. The Redhawks enter this annual clash with a 4-1 record as they stand on top of the DVC standings. Naperville North is just a game behind at 3-2. Naperville Central earned a 10-7 overtime victory in the Classic a season ago.

The Redhawks get off to a strong start offensively as quarterback Jack Cook hooks up with Chris Bern for a pair of first quarter touchdown passes to put Central on top 14-0 in the early going.

The Huskies struggled to move the ball until the second quarter when Cole Arl takes the handoff from Jacob Bell and heads down the left sideline. He is able to juke a few defenders as he goes 81 yards for the touchdown. Naperville North trails 14-7 at the halftime break.

Into the fourth quarter, Huskies still down seven when Arl bursts up the middle for his second touchdown of the night. Naperville North ties the game at 14-14.

Under a minute to play, in a drive that started at their own six-yard line, Aiden Clark takes the handoff up the middle and breaks multiple tackles before lunging across the goal line! That gives Naperville Central the lead with 30 second to go. The Redhawks hang on for the 21-14 victory and retain the Crosstown trophy, all while earning playoff eligibility with their fifth win of the season.

Waubonsie Valley vs. DeKalb

Another game with major implications in the DVC race as well as the post season has Waubonsie Valley visiting DeKalb. The Barbs sit at 2-3 while the traveling Warriors are 3-2 after knocking off Metea Valley a week ago.

In the opening minute of the game, Tyler Threat, who electrified the Waubonsie offense in the opening weeks of the season makes another dazzling play as he breaks loose for a 60-yard touchdown run to put the Warriors in front 7-0.

Later in the quarter, Chrisjan Simmons takes his turn as he scores on the ground from fifteen yards away. Waubonsie leads 21-7 after the first quarter.

Near the end of the first half, Luke Elsea drops back and delivers a dime to Brady Teeple for his second touchdown of the game. A dominant performance from the Waubonsie offense with 35 points in the first two quarters.

After the Barbs cut the score to 35-21 in the fourth quarter, the Warriors put the game away as Elsea and Teeple connect for the third time in the game. Waubonsie Valley improves to 4-2 after the 42-27 win and is now just one win away from playoff eligibility for the first time since 2018.

Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley

Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley square off with both teams in a bit of desperation mode. The Wildcats need a win to stay afloat in the post season hunt while the Mustangs look to end the season long drought with their first win of the year.

After slow starts from both offenses, Neuqua Valley gets on the board as quarterback Ryan Mohler finds Carter Stare in the flat for the touchdown and the Cats lead 7-0.

Later in the half, Mohler throws a deep out route, but Christan Lee makes a great leaping interception near the sidelines for Metea Valley to keep it a one score game.

Neuqua Valley has the response late in the second quarter as Mohler throws it to Cooper Lehman who makes the contested grab over a defender for the touchdown. 21-0 Wildcats.

The Mustangs looking to make something happen with a deep pass down the field, but Miles Miskel makes the interception and heads 72 yards the other way for a long pick six. Neuqua Valley with the shutout victory by a 41-0 score.

Standings and Schedules

As previously mentioned, Naperville Central has earned playoff eligibility with win number five and remains in first place with a perfect 3-0 DVC record. Waubonsie Valley is alone in second place a game back while Neuqua Valley and Naperville North are each 3-3.

Next week Waubonsie Valley has a chance to earn a playoff spot with a win over rival Neuqua Valley. Should be plenty of excitement for that one. Naperville North looks to bounce back at home against Metea Valley while Naperville Central hosts DeKalb, looking to pad its DVC lead.

You may have noticed that Benet Academy did not appear in our recap this week. The Redwings host St. Laurence for Homecoming on Saturday night. You can find the full highlight of that game on the Naperville Sports Weekly page of nctv17.org early on Sunday morning. Providence Catholic handily defeated Montini Catholic earlier in the night, handing the Broncos their first loss of the season.

Next week, Benet is back at home and back playing another Saturday game. This time the Redwings will be playing in the afternoon against St. Patrick.

Only three weeks remain in the regular season as the stakes go up and up and up. We’ll see you back again next week for more high school action on the gridiron. For Football Friday, I’m Justin Cornwell.