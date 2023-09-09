Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday 2023 Week Three

The final week of the non-conference high school football schedule is upon us with some tough tests awaiting our six local schools. Strap yourselves in, we’ve got a few wild ones this week! Let’s get to the highlights. Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North vs. Bolingbrook

Naperville North hits the road for the first time this season as the Huskies continue their gauntlet of a non-con schedule. One week after falling to Loyola, North visits Bolingbrook and sensational sophomore quarterback Jonas Williams.

Just a minute into the game, North running back Cole Arl takes the handoff and breaks free through the defense. 76 yards and several broken tackles later, the Huskies have a 7-0 lead. North eventually builds a 28-16 lead at halftime.

Williams and the Raiders battle back in the second half. Jonas Williams with touchdown passes to Chico Thomas and Adrian Jones puts Bolingbrook in the lead.

Later in the third, Jacob Bell with a screen pass to Cole Arl who works through the defense and takes it 55 yards for one of his four touchdowns on the night as the offensive fireworks continue, 41-31 Huskies lead.

Under a minute to play, North leading 48-41 after a Lonzo Duckworth touchdown run when Williams throws his sixth touchdown pass of the game. This one to Adrian Jones. Bolingbrook takes a 49-48 lead after a two point conversion pass to Kyan Berry Johnson.

But Jacob Bell drives the Huskies down the field in the final 44 seconds and with time expiring, junior kicker Tyler Duewel delivers the walk off game winning field goal from 20 yards out. Naperville North with a massive road victory over Bolingbrook following a thrilling 51-49 shootout.

Waubonsie Valley vs. Homewood Flossmoor

Waubonsie Valley also with a tough road test as the Warriors look to continue their strong turnaround with a third straight victory to begin the season. Welcoming the green and gold is Homewood Flossmoor, who defeated Marian Catholic in week two after falling in week one to Naperville North

The Warriors clicking on offense early on. Luke Elsea finds Trent Selby for one of two touchdown connections in the game as Waubonsie grabs the early lead.

Homewood Flossmoor gets the offense going, mainly behind the power running of Brandon Brigham who puts the Vikings on top 28-19 in the fourth quarter on his second touchdown of the night.

Elsea drives his team down the field and takes it himself into the end zone as the Warriors trail 28-26 with just under five minutes to play.

Following a fourth down stop by the green and gold defense, the Warriors look to take the lead with 1:30 left in the game. But the field goal attempt from Aiden Manion is wide to the right. Homewood Flossmoor hangs on for the 28-26 win as Waubonsie Valley is handed its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion.

Naperville Central vs. Lockport

Naperville Central also on the road with a trip up to Lockport. The Redhawks hope to improve to 3-0 and get their offense going to match the stout defense from the opening two games.

It was all Porters in the first half of play, but near the end of the third quarter, Naperville Central QB Jack Cook lobs a 23 yard touchdown pass to Chris Bern, who makes the grab in between two defenders.

The Redhawks eventually take a 24-21 lead as Cook connects with Bern for another score and later scores on a QB sneak. However, Lockport sends the game to overtime with a last minute 48 yard field goal.

On the first possession of OT, Porters quarterback Drew Gallagher throws a fade to Kevin Holland who gets both feet inbounds for the touchdown.

Central needs a touchdown to tie the game, but on fourth and goal, Cook’s pass into the end zone is broken up. Lockport stays undefeated as the Redhawks fall 31-24 in a heartbreaker.

Neuqua Valley vs. Lincoln Way East

Our final team making the road trip has Neuqua Valley, fresh off a victory over Minooka, traveling to perennial power Lincoln Way East. The Griffins sit at 2-0 after a thrilling win over Batavia in week two.

The Lincoln Way defense showing its strength early on, preventing the Wildcats from getting into any kind of a rhythm. On offense, Zion Gist steals the show with three touchdowns on the night. This one comes from 60 yards out as the Griffins take a commanding lead.

Neuqua gets a touchdown late as quarterback Kiet Truong connects with Miles Miskel, but the Wildcats fall to 1-2 after a 35-7 victory for Lincoln Way East.

Andrew vs. Metea Valley

Metea Valley returns home to host Andrew after a close loss on the road at Plainfield Central a week ago. The Thunderbolts stand at 1-1 after a blowout loss to Oswego in week two.

After the Mustangs take a 3-0 lead in the early going, Andrew goes on a 31-0 run over the next three quarters with some big plays full of broken tackles and shifty cutbacks. Jack LoConte takes this one in from 57-yards away.

Metea gives the home fans some excitement late in the game as Lucas Van Vlerah hits Nico Carrier who makes a fantastic catch in double coverage on the sidelines. Van Vlerah caps off the drive with a goal line touchdown run, but it’s too little too late as Andrew knocks off the Mustangs 31-10.

IC Catholic vs. Benet Academy

The Benet Academy faithful are flying high after an impressive start to the season. Last week it was Naperville North taking on a defending state champion, this week it’s the Redwings who welcomes IC Catholic, the 3A champs who have yet to allow a point this season.

The Knights are able to set the tone right from the opening kickoff, recovering an onside kick. Later in the drive, Joey Gliatta takes the handoff from 32 yards out and races down the sidelines for the opening touchdown. IC Catholic takes a 21-0 lead at halftime as Aaron Harvey powers into the end zone late in the second quarter.

The Redwings were not able to get much going until late when Ryan Kubacki takes the draw up the middle into the end zone for the first touchdown given up by the Knights all season. However it would not be enough as IC Catholic looks ready to make another run to state after a 34-9 victory as Benet falls to 2-1 on the year.

Standings and Schedules

Despite plenty of excitement, it was not a great night for the DVC teams in terms of the standings. Five of the six teams fell with the exception of Naperville North. DeKalb also dropped a close one to Sandburg.

In the ESCC/CCL White Division Montini Catholic moves to 3-0 after a 24-23 win over Nazareth. Providence Catholic was also victorious over Fenwick while St. Laurence fell to St. Francis.

The ESCC/CCL conference season begins with Benet Academy visiting Montini Catholic, looking to hand the Broncos their first loss on the season. St. Laurence plays host to Providence Catholic.

In the DVC we have Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central going head to head with both teams looking to rebound after heartbreaking losses. Naperville North returns home to host Neuqua Valley while Metea Valley welcomes DeKalb.

That puts a bow on week three as we are already a third of the way through the regular season. Plenty of more excitement coming our way starting with week four. We’ll see you here next week! For Football Friday, I’m Justin Cornwell.