Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday 2023 Week Two

The non-conference season continues as Football Friday rolls into week two of the 2023 season. Still plenty of time for our local teams to make their marks on the gridiron with some marquee matchups on the docket. Hope you are a fan of defense for this edition!

Waubonsie Valley vs. Plainfield East

We kick things off with Waubonsie Valley traveling a few miles south to face Plainfield East. The Warriors are riding high after starting the new campaign at 1-0, securing their first victory since October of 2021 to start the year.

Following a blocked punt from Julian Johnson, Waubonise takes advantage on offense as week one star Tyler Threat takes the handoff and darts around the left end and takes it to the house. Warriors take an early 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Plainfield East driving before halftime and quarterback Brandon Parades shows off his elusiveness, avoiding tacklers and making his way into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.

Into the third quarter and the Waubonsie special teams makes a splash once again. Chrisjan Simmons fields the punt on the bounce at his own 12 and sprints up the sidelines. After making a few defenders miss, the running back is finally caught at the Bengals eight yard line.

A couple plays later, Luke Elsea throws to the corner where Brady Teeple makes the catch near the goal line. The referee signals that he broke the plane as the Warriors take a 14-7 lead. Jacob McBride scores a late touchdown to help Waubonsie Valley clinch the 20-7 victory as the Warriors begin the season 2-0 for the first time since 2019 and now have scored more points in the first two games of this season than they did in all of 2022.

Loyola Academy vs. Naperville North

The big name matchup of the night was held at Naperville North where the Huskies welcomed perennial power Loyola Academy, the defending 8A state champions to town. Naperville North got a big confidence boost after an impressive week one victory over Homewood-Flossmoor, but the Ramblers present a next level challenge.

Loyola showing its strength early on by taking the opening drive down the field where Ryan Fitzpatrick finds receiver Nicolas Arogundade for the touchdown and the early lead.

Following a Naperville North punt, Ramblers going for it on fourth and one, but the Huskie defense stands tall. Donovan Howard breaks through the line and Luke Williams makes the stuff behind the line to force the turnover on downs.

Loyola looking to add to the lead late in the first half with a 46 yard field goal attempt, but Luke Williams again shows off his athleticism with a blocked kick off the edge. He then returns the ball into Rambler territory.

However as well as the Huskie defense played, the Loyola defense was even more stout. Donovan Robinson with a pick six deep in North territory to help put the game away. The Ramblers show why they are the team to beat after a 27-6 victory over Naperville North as the Huskies drop to 1-1.

Benet Academy vs. Moline

Benet Academy with an impressive week one performance against Oak Forest taking the show on the road to the Quad Cities against Moline. Both teams looking to get off to a 2-0 start to the year.

Game tied at 7-7 late in the first quarter. Redwing sophomore quarterback Andrew Kubacki Jr rolls right and unleashes a dime into the arms of a sliding Pat Pitello. The refs talk it over and confirm the second touchdown connection between the duo as Benet goes up 14-7.

Later in the game, Kubacki continues to show off the arm. Another great throw and catch for the touchdown, this time to Rocky Rosanova who gets a foot in bounds. Benet takes a 21-7 lead.

In the second half, Redwings with the kickoff and the special teams makes a big play. Charlie O’Grady forces the fumble and recovered by Martin Radgowski.

Kubacki puts the game away from there. He may not be the biggest QB around, but he has proven to be a big time playmaker, this time using his legs to find paydirt. Benet Academy runs away with this one by a 38-7 score, improving to 2-0 on the young season.

Metea Valley vs. Plainfield Central

Metea Valley with a shaky start to the year in a home loss to Geneva, but it’s a new week as the Mustangs travel to face Plainfield Central. The Wildcats were a playoff team a season ago, but are also coming off a big loss to Lincoln Way West in week one.

After a scoreless first quarter, Lucas Van Vlerah hands off to sophomore Charles Flowers who bursts through four defenders and makes a nasty cut past the safety at midfield before outrunning the defense for Metea Valley’s first touchdown of the season from 67-yards away.

Later in the half, Plainfield Central takes the lead as Matt Leto uses the play action roll out to fool the defense to slip into the end zone. 8-6 Wildcats at halftime after a successful two point conversion.

The Mustangs would respond late in the third quarter, Da’Marion Lewis takes the handoff at the goal line and pushes through the line into the end zone. Another missed conversion but Metea has a 12-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Under five minutes to play, Plainfield Central facing third and goal. Mason Smith takes the handoff and plunges across the goal line as the Wildcats go on top 15-12. The Plainfield Central defense holds on from there as Metea Valley misses out on its first win by that same 15-12 tally after a tough battle.

Plainfield North vs. Naperville Central

Our third Plainfield school of the night sees the Tigers of Plainfield North visiting Naperville Central. The Redhawks hope to stay perfect in the early going after a win over Hinsdale Central in week one.

Defense was the calling card for Central last week and that was the case once again in this one. In the first half, Aaron Nussbaum obliterates this end around attempt to end the Tiger drive. The game is tied at 3-3 heading into halftime.

Same score into the fourth quarter. The Redhawks drive stalls in the red zone, but Logan Ellison hits his second field goal of the game. The 36-yarder puts Central on top 6-3 late in the game.

Last chance for Plainfield North on fourth down and long deep in their own territory. Maverick Ohle and Jason Figg get pressure right away and the desperation heave is batted down by Aaron Nussbaum to secure the win. Naperville Central is now 2-0 on the season after coming out on top of another defensive slugfest on senior night.

Minooka vs. Neuqua Valley

The final game of the night has Minooka traveling north to face Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats hoping to get the offense clicking in week two after being shut out by Oswego to start the season while the visitors throttled Rock Island 41-7 to start their season.

In the first half, Neuqua quarterback Ryan Mohler has the Cats on the move and he decides to take it himself, powering through the defense for the first Neuqua touchdown of the year. The Wildcats take a 7-0 lead into halftime.

Minooka trailing 10-0 in the fourth quarter, but Efrein Ramirez takes the handoff and finds the end zone to put his team down 10-6 with over eight minutes left in the game.

Minooka with the ball a few minutes later and driving deeper into Neuqua territory. Andrew Hoffman makes a huge interception for the second consecutive game, tapping his toes to stay inbounds to maintain the lead.

Final minute of the contest, Minooka quarterback Nathan Maul is intercepted by Easton Taylor who seals the win for Neuqua Valley. A huge sigh of relief in Wildcat country after the 10-6 victory as the blue and gold defense stands tall once again.

Standings and Schedules

We turn to the standings after two weeks, starting with the DVC. Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central are the two lone undefeated teams with Naperville North, Neuqua Valley and DeKalb all with one win apiece after the Barbs took down Plainfield South. Metea Valley looking for win number one.

In the ESCC/CCL White Division we see Benet Academy tied for first with Montini Catholic, who was victorious over Hillcrest and St. Laurence who got a win via forfeit. Providence Catholic was shut out by Joliet Catholic 19-0.

Next week the Redwings return home to face IC Catholic, looking to keep the strong start going. In fact, all four teams in the division will play at home in week three.

As the DVC wraps up the non-con portion of the schedule, we see Naperville North with another tough matchup by traveling to Bolingbrook. Neuqua Valley with no easy task either as the Wildcats visit Lincoln-Way East. Waubonsie Valley looks to stay perfect on the road at Homewood Flossmoor while Naperville Central travels to Lockport. The Mustangs compete for win number one at home against Andrew.

Two weeks already in the books and plenty more of exciting action on the horizon. We’ll see you back for week three of Football Friday. I’m Justin Cornwell, thanks for watching!