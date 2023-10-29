Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday Playoffs Round One

The post season is here, welcome to the round one playoffs edition of Football Friday! Three local teams are competing in the 32 team class 8A bracket with Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley playing on Friday night and Naperville North on Saturday afternoon. Benet Academy and Waubonsie Valley fell just short of earning at large bids as four win teams. Let’s kick things off with the two Friday night contests. Round one of the playoffs for Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Downers Grove South vs. Naperville Central

We begin with the DVC regular season champions from Naperville Central. The Redhawks welcome a red hot Downers Grove South squad to town as the Mustangs are winners of six straight games. These two historic programs have a memorable post season history as they met in the 2001 8A state championship game when Downers South upset the undefeated Redhawks 34-31. Central got its revenge in 2013 with a first round shutout en route to the program’s most recent state championship victory.

A 0-0 game in the second quarter when the Redhawks start giving off a 2013 vibe as Aiden Clark continues his hot streak as the running back breaks off a 63 yard touchdown to put his team in front 7-0.

Following a defensive stop, Clark is back for more. This time he ups the difficulty by six more yards, yet makes it look easy. A 69-yard touchdown for Clark to put the Redhawks up 14-0.

Just before halftime, Downers Grove South makes a big play. Will Potter hits Keon Maggit on fourth down despite triple coverage and the receiver gets into the end zone to make it a 14-7 game at halftime.

After another touchdown run from Aiden Clark, the Mustangs have an answer once again as Kayden Smith plunges into the end zone as the Mustangs trail 21-14 heading into the final quarter.

Logan Ellison adds a field goal for Central before the man of the night, Aiden Clark takes the handoff and goes off the left end for his fourth touchdown of the game. The Redhawks are moving on to the second round to face Barrington after a 31-22 win over Downers Grove South.

Palatine vs. Neuqua Valley

Neuqua Valley rebounded after a 1-2 start to the year by winning five of six to end the regular season. The Wildcats earned the 16 seed and play host to the 17 seed Palatine. The Pirates enter this matchup with a 6-3 record after advancing to the quarterfinals in 2022. These two teams met in the second round of the 2021 playoffs with Neuqua Valley emerging victorious.

In the opening quarter, Ryan Mohler has turned into a dynamic running quarterback for Neuqua Valley in recent weeks. That trend continues as the big Wildcat takes it in for the game’s first touchdown from 46 yards out to make it 7-0.

Palatine is forced to punt on its next offensive possession but Ryan Mascari blocks the kick to give the Cats great field possession. Once again, Mohler takes advantage by showing off the wheels with a 38 yard touchdown run. 14-0 Neuqua Valley.

Later in the quarter, the Pirates are able to take advantage of a Neuqua special teams miscue. Palatine recovers a muffed punt and the Pirates quarterback Tommy Elter shows he can use his legs to great effect as well to make it a 14-7 game. Who needs to throw the ball anyway? Neuqua takes a 17-10 lead into halftime.

To the fourth quarter, the game is tied 17-17 after Palatine adds a one yard touchdown run from Kole Fager. As the field turns into a mud pit, Kiet Truong comes into the game after Ryan Mohler leaves due to injury. After picking up a first down on 4th on 17 to Silvano Spatafora to move the chains. Truong then hands off to Spatafora who gives the lead back to the blue and gold from three yards out to make it 24-17 with just under four minutes to play.

The Wildcats get the ball back with under two minutes left and attempt to close the game out. Spatafora gets the job done as the running back finds the end zone after a 30 yard touchdown run. Neuqua Valley advances to the second round of the playoffs after a 31-17 victory. It’s the fourth post season in a row where the Wildcats have won in the first round.

Naperville North vs. Glenbard West

Our lone Saturday game has the 20 seed Naperville North traveling to Glyn Ellen to face the 13th seeded Hilltoppers of Glenbard West. Despite three straight seasons of making the post season, the Huskies are hoping to earn their first playoff victory since 2010.

On the opening kick off, the Hilltoppers set the tone early as Mason Ellens receives the ball just outside the five line and finds a seam on the left side. He picks up a block or two and takes it 94 yards to start the game with a bang. 7-0 Glenbard West.

Into the second quarter, the Hilltoppers looking to add onto their lead. Jack Moellering takes the handoff at the goal line and finds the endzone. Glenbard West takes a 16-0 advantage.

After another defensive stop, the Hilltoppers give the ball to Moellering again who scores his second of the day from a yard out. 23-0 Glenbard West at halftime.

Naperville North finally gets the offense moving in the fourth quarter. Jacob Bell finds Luke Williams for a big gain to move the chains.

Later on the same drive, Bell hands off to Lonzo Duckworth who gets the Huskies on the board to make it a two score game. However that is as close as it would get. Glenbard West hangs on for a 23-8 victory over Naperville North. The Hilltoppers will travel south to face Edwardsville in the next round. The Huskies end the season with a record of 6-4.

Second Round Schedules

Both Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central will play next Saturday for their second round matchups. The Wildcats with the unenviable task of visiting the undefeated defending state champions at Loyola Academy, who dominated Plainfield North in the first round. Naperville Central will visit the number three seed, Barrington on Saturday night. The Fillies took down Glenbrook South 42-18.

In other local games of interest, St. Francis defeated Rochelle 45-15 in class 5A and will visit Sterling in round two. Joliet Catholic knocked off Peoria and will face Triad in round two. Montini Catholic crushed Eureka in class 3A and will now take on Prairie Central.

With two local teams still remaining we will be back next week for another playoff edition of Football Friday…even though everyone is playing on Saturday. The show goes on! We’ll see you back for round two. I’m Justin Cornwell and as always, thanks for watching!