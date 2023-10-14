Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday Week Eight

There are only two weeks left in the regular season as our local teams battle for a chance to compete in the post season. Looking to avoid the rain and the bad luck of Friday the 13th as we splash into week eight of Football Friday! Week eight of Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville North

Far and away the highest stakes matchup of the night is Naperville North hosting Waubonsie Valley. Both teams come into the game with identical 4-3 records, meaning the winner will secure a fifth win and playoff eligibility. The Huskies are looking to make it three playoff appearances in a row while the Warriors hope to make it back to the post season for the first time since 2018.

Waubonsie Valley moving the ball in the opening quarter as the Warriors run a reverse to Tyler Threat. But the handoff is bobbled and Huskie defender Lawson Grier scoops up the ball and the big rumbles down the field and takes it 55 yards for the touchdown. Naperville North leads 7-0.

The Warriors are undeterred by the set back. Luke Elsea drives his team back down and finds Julian Johnson behind the defense with the deep ball from 41 yards away. Waubonsie ties it back up 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Naperville North on offense now. Jacob Bell steps up into the pocket and finds his running back Cole Arl for the touchdown. Huskies take a 14-7 lead into the break.

Arl would add another touchdown in the third quarter. Waubonsie looking to get back into the game, but Elsea’s pass is deflected and intercepted by Luke Williams who takes it the other way before heading out of bounds. Naperville North pulls away for the 28-7 victory as the Huskies punch their playoff tickets with win number five on the season.

DeKalb vs. Neuqua Valley

Neuqua Valley is coming off back to back victories over district 204 rivals Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley and now a win over DeKalb can secure a playoff spot for the Wildcats. The Barbs are out of playoff contention but have the talent especially on offense, to play spoiler on a soggy night.

Opening drive for Neuqua Valley and quarterback Ryan Mohler keeps it on the designed run and he breaks a tackle before gliding through the defense en route to the end zone. 6-0 Wildcats.

DeKalb driving into Wildcat territory, but Cole Latimer is under pressure and lobs a screen pass up for grabs. It’s picked off by Nick Williamson who takes it all the way back for a pick six. Neuqua Valley seizing control early with a 13-0 lead.

Into the second quarter, Ryan Mohler fakes the handoff and heads upfield through the puddles. A 79-yard touchdown as Mohler getting it done with his legs as the Wildcats push the lead to 20-0.

Neuqua Valley runs away with this one by the score of 40-6 as Mohler connects with Cooper Lehman twice in the game. The Wildcats earn playoff eligibility with the win and remain in second place in the DVC standings.

Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central

We wrap things up from Naperville Central where the Redhawks look to continue their red hot run through the DVC. Metea Valley will need its best effort to pick up win number one on the year. Former Mustang and Redhawk and current Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver, Jayden Reed is using his bye week to return home.

Redhawks already leading 7-0 in the opening quarter when Jack Cook finds a wide open Chris Bern for the touchdown as he gets behind the defense. 21-0 Central after the opening quarter.

Later in the half, Aiden Clark takes the handoff and runs around the right side and breaks into the open field for his second score of the night. Naperville Central with a commanding lead heading into halftime.

Metea Valley finds some rhythm on offense in the second half. Lucas Van Vlerah with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Pere who makes the nice contested catch. The Mustangs with three touchdowns in the final two quarters.

But the Redhawk offense is too powerful on this night as Jack Cook finds Chris Bern for his third touchdown of the game. A 58-yarder as Naperville Central improves to 7-1 on the season after a 49-21 victory over Metea Valley.

Standings and Schedules

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Naperville Central remains undefeated in conference play and on top of the DVC standings with Neuqua Valley in second place a game behind. Naperville North leaps over Waubonsie Valley into third place and joins the playoff qualifiers.

Turning to the schedule, the DVC will have the first and second place teams matchup in week nine, as well as the third and fourth place teams and the fifth and sixth place teams will square off. That means that Naperville Central will host Neuqua Valley and oddly enough, Naperville North will host Waubonsie Valley again for a second week in a row. The Warriors still in need of another win to earn a playoff berth. Metea Valley will travel to DeKalb to wrap up their seasons.

For a third consecutive week, Benet Academy has a Saturday game. The Redwings picked up a much needed win last week against St. Pat’s, improving their record to 4-3. Why was it so needed? Well because this week Benet will travel to Chicago to take on the number one team in the state and defending 8A champion, Loyola Academy. Week eight of Football Friday was not kind to the CCL/ESCC White Division as St. Laurence fell to St. Rita, Montini Catholic lost to Brother Rice and Providence Catholic was taken down by Mt. Carmel.

To end the regular season, the Redwings will travel to Providence Catholic for a matchup where it will likely be two teams fighting for their playoff lives. Montini Catholic will play at St. Laurence.

There is still plenty left to play for and the post season is right around the corner. We'll be back next week to see how the regular season wraps up on Football Friday!