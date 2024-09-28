Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday Week Five

We are at the midway point of the high school football regular season with week five of Football Friday ready to roll. With howling winds across the area, several local teams face tough road tests while others hope to remain among the few undefeated teams in Illinois. Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Lincoln Way West vs. Naperville Central

Naperville Central has not had to leave the city of Naperville once throughout the first month of the season. The Redhawks are back home once again facing a strong challenge from Lincoln Way West as the red and white hopes to improve to 5-0 to start the year.

Lincoln-Way looking to put the ball in the end zone on the opening drive of the game. DeAndre Coates takes the receiver screen and heads up field. He reaches for the goal line as Nicolas Zbylut makes the tackle, but the ball pops loose before it crosses the line. Aaron Nussbaum recovers the fumble for Central in the end zone to keep the game scoreless.

The game is tied 7-7 in the second quarter when Redhawk quarterback Sebastian Hayes fires a strike through the wind into the arms of Garrett Nichols who puts Naperville Central in front 14-7 at halftime.

The Redhawk defense shuts things down from there. On fourth down late in the game, Paul Peradotti knocks the Lincoln-Way pass down. Naperville Central is 5-0 for the first time since 2017 after a 14-7 victory.

DeKalb vs. Neuqua Valley

The good news about the matchup between DVC foes DeKalb and Neuqua Valley is that one team will break into the win column for the first time this fall. The Wildcats celebrate homecoming and look to get their season turned around against the Barbs.

After the Neuqua defense gets an interception, Neuqua turns to the ground game. Andrew Barkley bounces over to the left, and waltzes his way into the endzone for the 12 yard touchdown to give the Wildcats and early lead.

In the second quarter with Neuqua leading 14-6. The end around goes to Daniel Robinson, who sprints to the left side and goes flying past the defense. He goes in for a 56 yard touchdown to make it a 21-6 Wildcat lead heading into halftime.

The story in this game would be Andrew Barkley who continues his career night. The running back again outraces the entire Barbs defense, going 85-yards for is fourth touchdown of the night. Neuqua Valley dominates on the ground for a 35-12 victory over DeKalb as the Wildcats earn win number one on the year.

Naperville North vs. Lockport

Naperville North has faced a daunting schedule to start the 2024 season and things do not get much easier in week five with the 2-2 Huskies traveling to face Lockport. The Porters are coming off back to back victories over Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley.

After a quiet opening half, Naperville North strikes in the third quarter with some trickery. Rahsean Blake hands to Jacob Bell, who buys some time before finding a wide open Finnean Bretag as the Huskies take a 14-6 lead.

Into the fourth quarter when the Huskie defense forces a wounded duck that is snagged by Aidan Drendel. The defensive back returns the interception all the way for the touchdown. Naperville North takes a 24-6 lead with just over ten minutes remaining.

Under four minutes to go in the game when Jacob Bell puts the finishing touches on the impressive road performance. His third touchdown of the night goes to Chico Thomas as Naperville North knocks off Lockport 31-20 and improves to 3-2 on the season.

Benet Academy vs. Mt. Carmel

Benet Academy football is off to its best start since 2014 as the Redwings enter week five with a 4-0 record. The tests keep getting more challenging as the Wings travel to the south side of Chicago to face Mt. Carmel. The Caravan have impressed in the early going with big victories over St. Rita, Nazareth and St. Ignatius.

Mt. Carmel drives the ball into Redwing territory in the early going and the Caravan uses a flea flicker to perfection. Jack Elliot drops a pass into the arms of Quentin Burrell who makes the catch before colliding with a lawn mower. 7-0 in favor of the home team.

Benet trails 14-0 and in need of a spark. Jack Clevenger provides it as he picks off the pass from Elliot and takes it in for the touchdown as the Redwings are down just 14-7.

21-7 in the second quarter with Mt. Carmel in front. Benet quarterback Ryan Kubacki finds Luke Wildes on the slant as the Redwings make it a one score game once again.

However in the second half, the Caravan gets moving as Elliot shows his scrambling ability with a touchdown run through the Benet defense. Mt. Carmel ends the undefeated streak for the Redwings with a 48-13 victory.

Waubonsie Valley vs. Stagg

Waubonsie Valley is on a two game losing skid, but considering the quality of opponents and the injury situation at quarterback, the Warriors still have their heads held high while visiting Stagg. The Chargers also sit at 2-2 but are coming off back to back blowout losses to Lincoln-Way East and Naperville Central.

Colin Ford in at QB for the Warriors as he keeps the ball himself as he follows his blockers to the right into the end zone from ten yards out to even the score at 7-7 late in the opening half.

Same score in the fourth quarter when Ford connects with Josh Tinney at the back of the end zone for the go ahead touchdown as Waubonsie goes on top 14-7.

After the Warrior defense forces a punt, Chrisjan Simmons takes the first snap and heads for the open field. 45-yards later and Waubonsie Valley has a 21-7 lead midway through the fourth.

The Warriors look to put the game on ice and once again it’s Simmons breaking things wide open. An 81-yard touchdown run to put the icing on the green and gold victory sundae. Waubonsie improves to 3-2 following a 28-7 road victory over Stagg.

Metea Valley vs. Sandburg

Metea Valley has struggled to match the output of the team’s week two victory over Plainfield Central. The Mustangs hit the road once again to face a high powered offense in Sandburg out in Orland Park.

The Eagles with the ball in the opening quarter. Anthony Shelton hits Charlie Snoreck on the slant that turns into a big play. Sandburg strikes first up 6-0.

Into the second half with the host Eagles comfortably in front, but Metea Valley gets on the board as Dylan Liner makes a great contested grab on the Jake MacLeod pass for the touchdown.

After a defensive stop, Jake MacLeod throws a fade pass into the end zone for Dominic Smith who makes a diving catch. Back to back scores for the Mustangs who trail 31-12.

But Sandburg regains control in the second half. Declan Glynn comes in on the blitz for the sack fumble. Nick McGriff recovers and runs it in for the touchdown. Sandburg takes down Metea Valley 53-12.

Standings and Schedules

After five weeks of football, all six of our teams have at least one notch in the win column while Naperville Central is the lone undefeated team remaining. Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley are in strong positions to secure a post season bid.

In week six, Neuqua Valley will host the top team in the state, Lincoln-Way East. Naperville Central and Naperville North swap opponents with the Huskies facing Lincoln-Way West and Central traveling to Lockport. Metea Valley hits the road for the third week in a row at Homewood Flossmoor. Waubonsie Valley will actually be playing a non-conference matchup down at Normal West High School. Benet Academy looks to shake off its first loss on the road at St. Patrick.

Next week should provide some more clarity at potential playoff pictures with some teams on the precipice of post season berths and others on the brink of elimination. It should be another exciting night of high school football. We’ll see you then, for Football Friday, I’m Justin Cornwell.