Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday Week Four

Summer is saying farewell in a memorable way with temperatures close to 90 degrees at kickoff for our six Football Friday games during week four. The new Southwest Valley football conference enters its second week of competition as several of the top programs in the state come to town. Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Lincoln-Way East vs. Naperville North

Naperville North is coming off a thrilling overtime victory over Lincoln-Way Central a week ago. The challenge only gets harder for the Huskies as one of the top programs in all of Illinois, Lincoln-Way East makes the trip to Naperville.

The Huskies trail 7-0 in the early going when Jacob Bell rolls to his right and finds the shifty receiver Brock Pettaway who slips into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.

The Griffins respond behind talented quarterback Jonas Williams, who puts his team back in front with a strike to Keagan Ruane for the touchdown t

Lincoln-Way East up two touchdowns in the second quarter, but the North offense is able to hang tough early on. Bell drops an absolute dime to Nicolas Manzardo who makes the catch over the defenders head. What a play as the Huskies trail 21-14.

But the Griffins are ranked number one for a reason, putting on a relentless display of offensive firepower. Brody Gish bulldozes his way through tacklers and breaks loose for a 58-yard touchdown run. Lincoln-Way East goes on to win 49-17 to remain undefeated while the Huskies fall to 2-2.

Stagg vs. Naperville Central

Naperville Central has been perfect to start the 2024 season and the Redhawks look to continue their run on the home turf with Stagg coming to town. The Chargers started the season 2-0, but were dominated by Lincoln-Way East a week ago.

The Redhawks start rolling right away on the back of Aiden Clark. The senior breaks free for a 50-yard touchdown run, his second of three scores on the night puts Central up 14-0.

Still in the first quarter, Stagg is forced to punt. Garrett Nichols picks up the ball on the bounce and breaks into the clear around the right side. He dives into the end zone as the Redhawks are running away with this one.

The Central offense pours it on as Sebastian Hayes finds DeSean Williams for another touchdown. A 56-7 destruction of the Stagg Chargers has Naperville Central off to a 4-0 start to the year.

St. Viator vs. Benet Academy

Benet Academy welcomes St. Viator to Benedictine in a battle between two 3-0 teams. Plenty of potential for scoring as both offenses have scored at least 34 points in the first three weeks of the season.

Already leading 7-0 in the first half, Benet looks to add to the advantage. Ryan Kubacki drops back and finds Luke Doyle in stride on the deep ball. 79 yards later and the Redwings lead 14-0.

Benet knocking on the door of another touchdown. Kubacki with a play action fake before hitting Luke Wildes on the slant for the touchdown. The Redwings lead 23-0 at halftime.

St. Viator wakes up and gets things going in the second half. Cooper Kmet with a quick pass to Dayvion Ellis who slips a tackle and scores. Late in the game, the Lions only trail 23-16.

Last chance for St. Viator facing 4th and long and needing a touchdown to tie the game. Kmet is under pressure and throws up a prayer. Luke Wildes knocks it down as Benet hangs on for the 23-16 victory as the Redwings start the season with a perfect 4-0 record.

Lockport vs. Waubonsie Valley

Waubonsie Valley hopes to get back on the winning track as the Warriors return home to face Lockport in week four. A victory over the Porters would go a long way in Waubonsie’s push to return to the post season.

Waubonsie finds itself in an unenviable position when starting quarterback Joshua Siekierski is injured early in the game. The Warriors are forced to turn to third string quarterback Dylan Beacom, but the new signal caller makes a big play to tie the game at 7-7 when he finds Josh Tinney for the jump ball in the end zone to even the score.

Midway though the second half, Beacom looks to move the Warriors down the field with a long pass to Brock Colberson who makes the grab. However, the drive ends with a Lockport interception.

The Porters are pinned deep inside their own ten yard line, but a coverage breakdown allows Conley Pfeiffer to find a wide open Brendan Metcher who goes 93-yards for the touchdown as Lockport leads 14-7.

The Porters are able to grind out the clock and add another touchdown, defeating the short handed Warriors 21-7 as Waubonsie drops to 2-2 on the season.

Metea Valley vs. Andrew

Metea Valley is on the road in week four to take on the Andrew Thunderbolts. Both teams are coming off a loss and are looking for a win to improve their playoff chances.

After an early Mustang turnover, the Thunderbolts strike first as Brady Tanquilut breaks through the middle and sprints 50-yards for the opening touchdown of the game.

Metea Valley throws five touchdowns on the night, this one from Jake Monahan is returned all the way for a touchdown as Andrew opens up a 28-0 lead.

The Mustangs get on the board late in the game as Jake MacLeod finds a wide open Dominic Smith for the touchdown. But it’s Andrew who picks up the blowout victory 46-7.

Neuqua Valley vs. Homewood Flossmoor

Neuqua Valley football is in unfamiliar territory as the Wildcats enter week four with an 0-3 record. It will not be an easy task as Neuqua visits Homewood Flossmoor in search of win number one.

In the first quarter, Vikings running back Michael Terrell bounces off tacklers up the middle and powers into the end zone. Homewood Flossmoor builds a two touchdown lead early.

H-F is back on the attack as Myles Ellis takes the quick pass and avoids the defense down the sideline, finding the end zone once again. The Vikings lead 28-3 heading into halftime.

In the second half, Neuqua Valley looks to get the offense going. Kiet Truong drops back and throws a deep ball to Ben Stefanski who skies for the catch and scampers in for the touchdown. But the Vikings are able to win by a comfortable margin, 43-16 as the Wildcats fall to 0-4 on the year.

Standings and Week five schedules

After four weeks, Naperville Central and Benet Academy each remain undefeated, just one win away from securing playoff eligibility. Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley each have work to do with even records of 2-2. Metea Valley and Neuqua Valley are in must win situations if there is any hope of the post season remaining.

Some tough matchups on the horizon in week five with Naperville Central hosting Lincoln-Way West and Benet Academy traveling to the always dangerous Mt. Carmel. Naperville North is back on the road to face Lockport while Waubonsie Valley hosts Stagg. Neuqua Valley has fellow DVC member DeKalb coming into Naperville. Metea Valley makes the trip to Orland Park to face Sandburg.

The halfway point of the high school season approaches following the conclusion of week four of Football Friday. We’ll see if any playoff tickets get punched one week from tonight. We’ll see you then for week five of Football Friday. I’m Justin Cornwell, thanks for watching!