Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday Week Nine

It’s the final week of the high school football in Illinois as week nine of Football Friday is here. Some bigtime matchups ahead including the top two teams in class 8A and one team still in the hunt for a playoff spot! Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley

We begin with the Eola Bowl with Waubonsie Valley visiting Metea Valley. The Warriors are one win away from playoff eligibility and their first winning season since 2018. The Mustangs are playing for pride and for the chance to keep their rival out of the post season.

In the early going the Warriors are on the move. Josh Sierkierski drops back and swings a pass to Chrisjan Simmons in the flat and the running back gets into the end zone to put Waubonsie on the board.

Metea Valley with an answer. The Mustangs may not have many wins on the year, but Jake McLeod and top receiver Dylan Liner have been connecting for touchdown passes all season long. This one goes for 80-yards to even the score at 7-7.

But the Waubonsie offense keeps clicking in the early going. Sierkierski finds Owen Roberts for the touchdown pass as the Warriors build a two touchdown lead.

The Warriors are relentless on offense in this one. Gavin Ali Hanlon takes the ball on the end around and takes it into the end zone. 56 points at halftime for the green and gold who go on to score an impressive 70-28 victory as the points were plentiful. Waubonsie Valley ends the season with win number five and should be in good shape to snag a spot in the post season for the first time in six years.

Naperville Central vs. Lincoln-Way East

The marquee matchup in the state of Illinois this week is the number two ranked team in class 8A, Naperville Central visiting number one, Lincoln-Way East. The Redhawks are 8-0 on the season but will face their toughest test of the year against the undefeated Griffins.

In the opening quarter, the Redhawk defense puts pressure on quarterback Jonas Williams, forcing a fumble that is recovered by Daniel Nussbaum to set the Central offense up with great field position.

On the ensuing drive, Sebi Hayes drops back and finds DeShaun Williams on the slant for the touchdown as the Redhawks take a 7-0 lead.

After trailing for the first time all season, Lincoln-Way ties the game in the second quarter. The Redhawks look to regain the lead, but Hayes is hit going back to pass and Gage LeDere picks the ball off. The defensive lineman scoots his way downfield for the touchdown as the Griffins take a 14-7 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the Griffins drive near the goal line where Jonas Williams buys some time before finding Brody Gish in the end zone for the touchdown. Lincoln-Way adds one more score and goes on to win 28-7, handing Naperville Central its first loss of the season.

Sandburg vs. Naperville North

Naperville North already has its playoff position secured, but a Senior Night victory over Sandburg would likely secure a first round home game for the high-scoring Huskies.

On the first play from scrimmage, Jacob Bell throws a quick pass to Bryce Pettaway who breaks loose down the sidelines. The senior takes it 63-yards down to the one yard line to kickstart the offense.

On the next play, Bell rolls to his right and finds Nick Manzardo for the score to put the Huskies up 7-0 right off the bat.

Later in the first quarter with the game tied at 7-7, Bell looks deep for Quinn Morris who makes another outstanding diving grab for the touchdown. North goes back in front 14-7.

Bell shared the wealth in this game, connecting with a wide range of receivers for touchdowns. This one to Finnian Bretag puts the Huskies up by double digits. Naperville North improves to 7-2 after a 44-34 victory over the Eagles as the Huskie offense continues to overpower their opponents.

DePaul College Prep vs. Benet Academy

Benet Academy returns to Benedictine to wrap up the regular season against DePaul College Prep. The Redwings are looking to end a three-game losing skid and enter the post season on a high note.

DePaul with a 7-0 lead and looking for more, but the Redwing defense puts pressure on JuJu Hernandez who goes full Will Levis on this throw that is intercepted by Jack Clevenger. Clevenger returns the pick 78-yards for the touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

All tied at 17-17 with under five minutes to go in the game, Ryan Kubacki throws a quick pass to Luke Doyle who snags the ball and heads upfield. Doyle turns on the jets as he outruns the defense into the end zone to put the Redwings in front 24-17.

DePaul looks to drive down and tie the game, but the Hernandez pass is deflected and picked off by Martin Radgowski who takes it all the way back for the touchdown. The second pick six gives the Redwings a 31-17 lead with just over two minutes to play.

DePaul needs two touchdowns to have a chance and Hernandez rolls to his right and makes a great pass to Justin Sterner who gets his feet down inbounds to make it a 31-24 game.

DePaul gets a stop and has a chance to tie in the final seconds. Hernandez throws a Hail Mary into the end zone but Dominik Tomala seals the win with an interception. Benet is going to the playoffs after picking up win number six 31-24 over DePaul College Prep.

Neuqua Valley vs. Andrew

Neuqua Valley has not had the season the Wildcats are accustomed to, but the blue and gold still hope to end the season with back-to-back victories after knocking off Metea Valley last week. The Andrew Thunderbolts play host having won four of their last five.

In the first quarter, Andrew gets on the board using three men in the backfield with Alexander Pavelka taking the handoff into the end zone to put the Thunderbolts up 7-0.

Neuqua Valley with a nice drive to respond in the second quarter. Andrew Barkley plunges into the end zone as the Wildcats even the score at 7-7.

The Andrew offense is running smoothly. Camden Maniatis gets behind the defense and Drew Silvia finds him for the touchdown. The Thunderbolts eventually build a 41-14 lead.

Neuqua looks to keep battling. Kiet Truong with a quick pass to Josh Repmann for the touchdown. But it would not be enough as Andrew tops the Wildcats by the score of 41-21.

Standings and Schedules

Looking at the Football Friday week nine standings we see four teams with playoff eligibility this year. Naperville Central, Naperville North and Benet Academy are in for sure while Waubonsie Valley hopes its five victories will be enough to put the Warriors into the post season dance.

The IHSA playoff seeds and brackets will be announced later in the evening on October 26th followed by date and time schedules in the following days. Central, North and Waubonsie would be participating in 8A while Benet Academy will be in the 5A playoffs this year.

So Football Friday will return for a round one playoff edition next week which will be sent out on Saturday or Sunday morning, depending on the schedules for our teams. Whenever that may be, we’ll be excited to bring you the thrilling post season action. For Football Friday, I’m Justin Cornwell.