Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday Week Six

The high school football regular season is two thirds of the way through as the stakes continue to rise with the calendar flipping to October. Week six of Football Friday has five of our local teams hitting the road for their latest matchups. Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central vs. Lockport

Naperville Central heads to Lockport looking to remain undefeated on the season. The Redhawks also have revenge on their mind after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Porters a season ago.

Early in the first quarter, Lockport quarterback Brendan Mecher buys a little time and finds a streaking Adam Kozak behind the defense for the opening score of the game as the Porters lead 7-0.

Later in the quarter, the Central defense gets one back as the Porters muff the handoff. Jake Stanish scoops up the loose ball and heads into the end zone to even the score at 7-7.

Late in the first half with the game tied at 14-14, Redhawk quarterback Sebastian Hayes finds DeShaun Williams down the sidelines. Williams jukes a defender and heads in for the touchdown as Naperville Central takes a 21-14 halftime lead.

The Redhawks with a 24-14 advantage in the fourth quarter. Hayes drops back and throws to his running back Gavin Wade who leaks down the sideline on the wheel route. Naperville Central stays undefeated at 6-0 following a 31-21 road victory over the Porters.

Naperville North vs. Lincoln-Way West

Naperville North is visiting Lincoln-Way West for a very important matchup. Both teams are 3-2 so a win would be huge for their respective playoff hopes. The Huskies hope to build on an impressive road victory over Lockport a week ago.

In the first half, Lincoln-Way West takes the early advantage as quarterback Chase Hetfleisch finds Jimmy Talley with the screen pass for the touchdown. The Wildcats lead 17-7.

Naperville North turns to the passing game connection between quarterback Jacob Bell and receiver Quinn Morris. Morris makes a great adjustment at the back of the end zone to make the catch and keep his feet in bounds.

On the opening kickoff of the second half, leading 20-17, the Warriors Ryan Stiglik takes the ball inside the five and breaks several tackles along the right side en route to a Lincoln-Way touchdown. A 26-24 ballgame goes back and forth.

If you thought the last Quinn Morris catch was impressive, just you wait. Bell to Morris again who somehow makes the diving catch while his right knee hits down in the end zone. An incredible display as the Huskies take a 31-26 lead.

Into the fourth quarter when Jacob Bell throws another absolute dime into the arms of Chico Thomas. The Huskies expand the lead and hold on for a thrilling 38-33 victory over Lincoln-Way West. The Huskies are one win away from playoff eligibility.

Benet Academy vs. St. Patrick

Benet Academy is one victory away from playoff eligibility. The Redwings visit Triton College to face St. Patrick in search of win number five against the Shamrocks who have been shutout two games in a row.

Martin Radgowski missed last week’s game against Mt. Carmel, but Benet is thrilled to have him back for this one as the running back bursts through the line to put the Redwings in front 7-0.

Later in the opening quarter, Benet quarterback Ryan Kubacki drops back and finds a wide open Luke Doyle for a 74-yard touchdown pass. The Redwings offense is out in force as Benet takes a 28-16 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the St. Patrick offense shows some life as well. Shamrock quarterback Colin Hay finds Joseph Costanzo up the middle. Costanzo breaks a tackle and gets into the end zone as St. Patrick trails 28-23.

Near the end of the third quarter, Kubacki drops back and finds a wide open Luke Wildes behind the defense. That puts the Redwings in front 42-30. Offensive fireworks all night as Benet is post season bound after a 49-30 victory over the Shamrocks.

Waubonsie Valley vs. Normal West

Waubonsie Valley heads south down I-55 to face Normal West for a rare mid-season non-conference matchup. The Warriors look to build on a 28-7 victory over Stagg a week ago. Like Waubonsie Valley, the the Wildcats enter this matchup with a 3-2 record.

In the first quarter, Normal West running back Cody Muhlbauer takes the pitch and darts through the right side into the end zone to start the scoring for the Wildcats who lead 6-0.

A little before halftime, Normal looks to add to the lead as Payne Mefford lofts a goal line pass to AJ Austin for the touchdown. The Wildcats lead 14-0 at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, following an Owen Roberts interception, Chrisjan Simmons takes the handoff and powers into the end zone for the touchdown to get the Warriors on the board. But that is all the green and gold can muster as Normal West takes the 21-7 victory over Waubonsie.

Metea Valley vs. Homewood-Flossmoor

Metea Valley continues its challenging road schedule with a trip to Homewood-Flossmoor. The Mustangs need to win out to earn playoff eligibility but it will be no easy task against the Vikings.

The Homewood-Flossmoor offense was firing on all cylinders throughout the game. Quarterback Randall McDonald throws a nice deep ball behind the defense to Myles Ellis for the touchdown.

It was more of the same in the second half as McDonald finds DaJuan Taylor who fights through the tackle to get to the end zone. Homewood-Flossmoor wins big 54-6 over Metea Valley.

Lincoln Way East vs. Neuqua Valley

Neuqua Valley was able to break through into the win column last week with a dominating victory over DeKalb. As the lone local team with a home game in week six of Football Friday, the Wildcats will need to bring their “A” game against the state’s top 8A team, Lincoln-Way East.

In the opening quarter, Giffins star quarterback Jonah Williams scrambles and dumps off a pass to Brody Gish who turns up field and breaks through several tackles, eventually working his way into the end zone for the first score of the game.

The Lincoln-Way East offense is as strong as advertised. Williams adds another touchdown to his ledger. On this one he shows off the speed and scrambling ability as Lincoln-Way takes a 41-0 lead.

Neuqua Valley is able to make a dent in the second half as Kiet Truong finds sophomore Josh Repmann for the touchdown. Despite a pair of second half scores, the Wildcats fall to 1-5 following a 48-14 victory for Lincoln-Way East.

Standings and Schedules

Naperville Central is still undefeated and emerging as one of the state contenders in class 8A. Benet Academy is back in the playoffs with five wins for the first time since 2019. Naperville North is now just one victory away from a fourth consecutive trip to the post season.

Next week we finally see some familiar matchups with Naperville North hosting Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central traveling to Metea Valley. Waubonsie Valley welcomes DeKalb while Benet Academy returns home to face Fenwick. Only three weeks remain in the regular season, it should be a thrilling sprint to the finish. We’ll see you next week for another edition of Football Friday. I’m Justin Cornwell, thanks for watching!