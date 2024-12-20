Natalie Frempong and Anna Richards lift Naperville North girls basketball past Metea

Naperville North girls basketball and Metea Valley meet in a DVC matchup in Huskie territory. The Huskies look for a victory tonight after falling to Naperville Central on a buzzer-beater. Metea comes in after a 13-point loss to Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls basketball and Metea play a close first quarter

As we tip-off, it’s Metea’s Kelly Clish with the two from down low after the assist from Sreehi Duggirala.

On the other end, Natalie Frempong assists Anna Richards with the three-ball to keep the Huskies ahead.

Richards is heating up as Frempong finds her in the corner, and she connects for another three-pointer.

Metea Valley wants in on the three-point party, as Arianna Hammons buries one from beyond the arc.

The Mustangs work the ball around the horn and get it inside to Clish. Some fancy footwork gets her open and she converts from the left block. Clish leads all Mustang scorers on the night with 15.

Richards would respond with once again another three! She’s on fire to begin the game and North leads 18-13 after the first.

Whoever wins will earn their first DVC win this season

As the second quarter gets underway, it remains all Huskies from here on out on both ends of the court. Frempong finds her way down for the contested shot for the first points of the second quarter.

Her teammate Sydney Smith steals one from the Mustangs and heads the other way. Smith lays in the contested shot and the Huskies would go up 30-20 at half.

North starts off where they left off as Frempong finds the first points of the half with a nice fast-break score.

Metea responds with their first points of the 2nd half, a jump shot by Annie Burk, as Metea is still behind double digits.

To kick off the fourth, it would be none other than the Frempong shooting a three-pointer and getting the shooter’s roll to drop.

Hammons and Payton Giannone put on the pressure and force a steal. Giannone gets the layup to drop, however, Metea falls short of the Huskies. Naperville North takes it 58-44 for their first DVC win this season.