Natalie Frempong drives past three defenders for a Naperville North bucket

This week’s Girls Play of The Week comes from Natalie Frempong of Naperville North basketball. The junior guard showed off her playmaking and scoring ability from all over the court against Metea, and this play here is the best. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Natalie Frempong helps Naperville North extend their lead with a tough two at the rim

Frempong waits to attack her defender and quickly dashes out to the left. The Huskie euro-steps between two mustangs before finishing over another one at the rim! Let’s slow this one down and have another look.

Frempong continues to be a vital player for Naperville North and they took down Metea in this game for DVC win number one.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.