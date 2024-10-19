Nazareth Academy football easily handles Benet

Back-to-back IHSA 5A state champions Nazareth football host Benet with just two weeks left in the regular season. In their last matchup in 2022, the Roadrunners came out on top, 37-7. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Nazareth football scores two touchdowns off two plays from scrimmage

On the first play from scrimmage, Lesroy Tittle takes the handoff and bounces out towards the edge. He turns the corner and there’s no one in front of him. He goes 60 yards down the sideline for the game’s opening score.

After a Benet turnover, Logan Malachuk looks to his left and finds James Penley in the endzone for six. Two plays from scrimmage and two touchdowns for Nazareth. It’s 14-0 after just 65 seconds of play.

The Roadrunners continue to add on points but Kubacki gives Benet a touchdown

Later in the quarter, Malachuk rolls out to his left and fires it to Jack Cestone downfield. He’ll cross the goal line again for the Roadrunners. That one makes it 21-0 with 7:00 left in the first quarter.

It’s now 28-0, but Benet is in the red zone. Ryan Kubacki looks to his right and throws a ball to the corner of the endzone to Luke Doyle, who comes down with it. The hosts still lead 28-7 as the first quarter closes.

Nazareth football overpowers Benet and wins 62-14

After a Nazareth score, it’s 35-7. Kubacki takes the snap, follows his O-line up front, and falls into the endzone. That makes it 35-14 with five minutes left in the half.

Moments later, the Roadrunners are in scoring position. They give Charles Calhoun the carry and he plows through the defense and into the endzone. With that, Nazareth extends the lead to 42-14.

Benet is back in possession. Kubacki quickly throws out to his left, but Edward McClain Jr snags and takes it back for six. The defensive score makes it a 49-14 game with two minutes until halftime.

Moments before the half, the Roadrunners are looking for one more score. Malachuk rolls out of the pocket, looking for options. He finds Penley open in the middle of the field, and he’ll elude the defense and stroll into the endzone. Nazareth goes on to win 62-14, improving to 7-1 on the season, while Benet drops to 5-3.