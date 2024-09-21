Neuqua and Metea boys soccer ends in a draw after two second half goals

Neuqua Valley boys soccer hosts Metea Valley in a DVC matchup. The Mustangs come into this match 6-4 six and four but looking for their first conference win. On the other side, the Wildcats enter 3-2-2 (three two, and two) and also search for their first conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua and Metea boys soccer both go scoreless in the first half

We move halfway in the first half where the Wildcats are on the attack. Anthony Hildreth and the Mustang defense stand tall in the back, and stop the attack.

About ten minutes later Metea Valley’s Cameron Leys is over the free-kick. However, goalie Oskar Marcinkowski comes out and stops the chance.

Dominic Landato and Jale Anargroys score for both sides

Just minutes into the second half, Neuqua shoots from a tough angle, it’s saved but, Dominic Landato is in the right place at the right time! He taps in the rebound, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

At the 33rd-minute mark, the Mustangs move the ball up and Michael Birkner crosses it to Jake Anargroys who heads it in! We’re all Square at one.

Later in the half as the Wildcats try to take the lead back Landato works the give-and-go, and shoots from outside the box but is denied by Patrick Maroney to keep this match tied.

No one can break through in overtime and the match ends in a draw

In overtime, it was back and forth and as Neuqua on the attack, Chris Wilkinson hits a perfect slide tackle to stop the pressure and clears it out.

With seconds ticking down at the end of overtime it’s the last opportunity for Metea Valley. Hildreth shoots but multiple Wildcats block it and the final attempt goes wide. This DVC battle ends in a draw as both teams move to 0-1-1 in conference play.