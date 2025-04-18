Neuqua badminton stays perfect in DVC play after a sweep over Waubonsie

Welcome back to another DVC badminton matchup as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors travel to Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats come in 2-0 in conference play, while the Warriors are looking to bounce back after a loss to Metea on April 8. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Dominant start in doubles for Neuqua Valley badminton

We open the night with one doubles. For Neuqua, it’s Luna Han and Kanyanat Vajworarat taking on Waubonsie’s Tisha Dubey and Vaishnavi Cheedepudi. The Warriors start strong in game one, earning the first point off a Cheedepudi volley.

Later in the set, Han and Vajworarat dig deep in a long rally. Vajworarat steps up and crushes the match point for a 21-8 win in game one.In game two, the Wildcats keep up the pressure. After another rally, Vajworarat rips a forehand down the line for another point. Han serves it in, and the Warriors try to fight back—but Vajworarat shuts the door with a powerful spike. The duo takes game two 21-8 and sweeps the match.

Wildcats continue doubles dominance with Amber Shi and Katherine Ye

In two doubles, it’s Amber Shi and Katherine Ye for Neuqua facing Hana Rahman and Harshita Baskaran from Waubonsie. Off the serve, both teams get into a fast-paced rally, but the Wildcats send one past the defense for the point. Neuqua rolls through this one in straight sets, 21-13 and 21-7.

After sweeping all five doubles matches, we head into singles where Waubonsie looks to shift the momentum. Neuqua’s Vajworarat is back in action, this time against Hana Rahman. A long rally ends with Rahman’s return catching the net. Vajworarat takes game one, 21-6.

With match point on the line, Vajworarat senses the finish. She and Rahman trade quick shots, until Vajworarat delivers the kill shot to win the match. She sweeps both games, 21-6 and 21-8, for a combined score of 42-14.

Hannah George closes the door in #1 singles for Neuqua badminton against Waubonsie

In the final matchup of the night, Wildcat Hannah George takes on Warrior Tisha Dubey in #1 singles. Dubey gets on the board first, showing smart decision-making by letting the birdie land out.

But George answers quickly, delivering an acrobatic spike to take control. She claims the first game 21-8.

Both players go back and forth in a high-energy rally. Each shows strong poise, but George finishes it with a composed strike to secure another Neuqua win.

The Wildcats win every match on the night and move to 3-0 in DVC play.