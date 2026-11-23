Before the season tips off, expectations have never been higher for Neuqua Valley boys’ basketball. Coming off a record-setting 31-win campaign a season ago, the Wildcats aren’t just ranked among the best teams in Illinois; they’re earning national recognition, thanks to a loaded roster that has the potential to make the program’s first trip to state. The Chicago Sun-Times ranked the Wildcats at number one in the state, Ballislife listed them at number four in the Midwest, and MaxPreps slotted them nationally at number 28. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

A unique opportunity for Neuqua

“It’s nice for them. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so let’s enjoy it,” Head Coach Todd Sutton said.

And there’s plenty of reason for the buzz. Led by two of the state’s highest-ranked players according to the Sun-Times, University of Illinois recruit Mason Martin and All-State forward Cole Kelly, the Wildcats return a core that already knows what it takes to win.

Sutton added: “We all know Cole’s the best passer in the country. Mason makes passes. Carter’s making phenomenal passes. … Their passing ability allows other people to score easy baskets.”

What makes this group particularly dangerous is that the talent doesn’t stop with its two headliners. With returning varsity veterans up and down the lineup, including Arshil Khimani, Carter Coviello, Danny Mikuta, and Lucas Balgro, the Wildcats believe they’re a more complete unit than last year’s regional championship team.

“Carter is a much better shooter. Arshil’s a better shooter, Danny’s a better shooter. And Luke’s playing very well. Also, he’s shooting better. It takes a lot of pressure off Cole and Mason,” shared Sutton.

Looking past the noise

But being forecast as one of the top teams in the country brings a different kind of pressure for the blue and gold.

“Your opponent is going to play their best game of the year. Each one, 31 regular-season games, it will be our opponents’ best game. And if we’re less than good that night, we’re going to lose for sure,” explained Sutton.

Star senior, Mason Martin, said, “We’re just going to go out and play our game because we know every team that we play, it’s going to be their Super Bowl and they’re going to have a big target on our back.”

Rather than getting caught up in the national attention, the Wildcats are focused on what they can control.

Junior forward Cole Kelly stated: “At the end of the day, you’re still playing the same game, no matter how crazy it gets.”

While the individual talent is easy to see, the players say this group’s biggest strength is something that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.

“Definitely chemistry. I’ve been playing with these guys since I can remember … we all know each other. We all know each other’s likes; we know what we don’t like. So it’s easy to play with each other. And the guys on the bench, they come in and feed off of that,” said Kelly.

Martin added: “No one on this team is selfish. No one really cares about their stats. We’re just trying to win. That’s the ultimate team goal. And we’ve already established that.”

Improving a little bit each day

They say there’s also still work to do after a heartbreaking loss in the sectional semis last year. While the path will be far from easy with powerhouse programs like Benet and Bolingbrook competing in their sectional, the Wildcats remain eager for the chance to take the next step.

“We think that we can go play at Illinois State and then go play at Illinois in Champaign and do those things this season,” shared Kelly.

“I would definitely say a state championship … knowing the guys that we have, I know that this roster can do it,” Martin noted.

But regardless of rankings, inside the gym, the message remains the same as it’s been for Coach Sutton’s 40+ year career.

“I’m not worried about the wins. I’m worried about improving … My goal is always we want to get 1% better each day,” said Sutton.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Ryan Haywood