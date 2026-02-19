Neuqua boys basketball takes DVC crown with 40-32 win over Naperville North

The regular season of boys basketball hits the final week as Neuqua Valley takes on Naperville North for the DVC championship. The Wildcats are searching for their second DVC title but first as undefeated champs, while a win for the Huskies gives them a share of the crown after suffering a lone conference loss to Neuqua back in January. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s Neuqua in transition with Carter Coviello bouncing a pass to Luke Balgro, who attacks the rim and scores with a hand in his face.

Carson Loughlin gives North the lead after one

It’s a low-scoring affair in the first, but the Huskies make the best of it because Carson Loughlin tears through the defense and drops it in to give his squad a 7-6 lead to end the quarter.

The Wildcats take the lead back in the second quarter thanks to Darius Brockington, who knocks down the three-ball from deep.

19-14 Neuqua, but Max Steele turns it on with a three-point basket to keep up pace. On the next possession, Jack Zitko finds the Steele delivery service that pays off. Five straight points for Steele ties the game at 19.

Later in the half, it’s tied 21-21 with the Cats turning up the defense. Coviello gets the loose ball and passes to Danny Mikuta, who beats two defenders to the finish line for the bucket.

Neuqua holds its ground in a low-scoring game

Neuqua takes the lead just before the break with Arshil Khimani hitting the corner three to make it 26-23 at halftime.

The teams combine for just two points in the third quarter, so we skip ahead to the fourth with the Wildcats up 28-23. Cole Kelly brings the ball down the court, nearly loses it, but regains control and goes off the glass for two.

The Huskies respond as Loughlin gets the hoop and the harm to cut into the deficit, trailing 30-27.

Now they have a chance to tie the game until Coviello makes another steal on defense, and this time he will do it all himself by converting on the lay-in to go up by five.

Wildcats win the boys basketball DVC crown

The Wildcats play keep away to drain the clock until an open Mason Martin takes the three and hits it. That puts the game out of reach as Neuqua Valley takes down Naperville North 40-32, winning a 27th straight game and claiming the DVC title. Neuqua enters the postseason with an impressive 29-1 record.

