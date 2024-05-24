Neuqua boys lacrosse holds Naperville North scoreless in the second half to win Sectional Semis

Three-seed Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse and the two-seeded Naperville North Huskies meet up at Huntley High School for an IHSA Sectional Semifinal. These teams split the regular season series and play to earn a spot in the IHSA Sectional Championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Cary George and Jonah Frank help give Neuqua an early 4-0 lead

Neuqua Valley and Cary George get off to a fast start. George supplies the Wildcats with the game’s first two goals as they just out to a 2-0 lead.

Jonah Frank seconds later off the faceoff, puts in the third goal of the game as he scoops it off the floor and past Naperville North’s goalie.

Only one minute and forty-one seconds into the game and it’s 4-0. Benjamin Stefanski once again wins the faceoff and races down the field to score, Wildcats lead 4-0.

Naperville North responds closing out the first quarter

The Huskies finally crack the board as Jacob Springer plots his move drives to the net and gets it in making the score 4-1.

With new life, Naperville North adds on. This time Jackson Houck maneuvers behind the box, spins, and jump shoots to score the goal. As now the Huskies trial 4-2.

It’s Millar Camp who adds the third straight unanswered goal for Naperville North as they all of a sudden trail 4-3.

We move to the second quarter where once again the Huskies trail by one thanks to the goal scored by Houck assisted by Lucas Marschitz. Naperville North trails 6-5.

Owen Barth for Neuqua Valley makes a big stop on Springer as he keeps the game from being tied.

Just before the end of the half, George would score two consecutive goals, one while taking a hit and falling and the other to make it 9-6 Huskies on top.

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse holds Naperville North scoreless in the second half

The second half was no different for George who continued his goal-scoring night by adding one right away in the third quarter. That makes the score 10-6 as George ends the night with eight goals.

Barth and the Wildcat defense was on full display in the second half. Not allowing a single goal, shutting out the Huskies entirely.

Jonathan Ostendorf would add the final goal of the night and add an exclamation point on the 17-6 Neuqua Valley win over Naperville North. The Wildcats advance to the Sectional Championship to play no.1 seeded Huntley.