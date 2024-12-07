Neuqua girls hoops outscore Naperville Central in the second half to win DVC opener

Neuqua girls hoops take on Naperville Central in a DuPage Valley conference opener. The Redhawks come out looking for a win after being defeated by Saint Charles North and hold a record of 2-5. While the Wildcats are 2-3 after beating Sycamore by 23 points. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua girls hoops jump ahead early on against Naperville Central

We get underway with an and-one basket from wildcat Mickayla Stone. Stone picks up the first points of tonight’s game.

Her teammate Nalia Clifford doesn’t want to be late to the scoring party as she drains a three-pointer from deep.

On a fast break here with the Redhawks, Erin Hackett lays in the basket for two quick points as they fall behind 4-6

Wildcat Quinn Sigal contributes to the party as she beautifully knocks down a three-pointer;

The Wildcats are off to a fast break as Taylor Dobry finds Clifford, who drains the three-point shot.

Naperville Central girls basketball goes on a run to close out the first half with the lead

The Redhawks quickly responded with a mini-scoring run of their own, scoring 8 points in just under 2 minutes, starting with a three-pointer from Tessa Williams.

Then Emily Moran drives and finds Williams who connects again.

Capping off the run, it’s Hackett with a DEEP three from nearly the logo!

Hackett gets a steal shortly after and heads the other way for the lay-up. The Redhawks lead 31-29 at the half, and Hackett goes on to finish with 10 points.

Neuqua Valley girls hoops outplays Naperville Central in the second half

With a behind-the-back dribble, Hackett assists her teammate Abby Gadomski at the start of the third quarter.

Clifford continues to shine for Neuqua and comes down the court with a three-pointer.

After the ball bounces around during the Wildcat’s play, Clifford gets it and decides to let it fly! Neuqua leads 47-39 with about seven minutes left.

The Wildcats try to get it inside and ice out the game, but find Clifford wide open from three. She nails it, and puts the icing on the cake for Neuqua. The Wildcats defeat Naperville Central 59-51 in the DVC opener.