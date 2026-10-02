Neuqua girls tennis take DVC matchup over Naperville Central

Tuesday was a good day to be a Wildcat on the courts. Neuqua girls tennis brought the heat against the Redhawks.

Naperville Central girls tennis hosts its final DVC regular-season match against the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Neuqua comes in after defeating North, while Central looks to win its first match against Neuqua this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central fights through two singles.

We begin on the singles courts with one singles match featuring Central’s Kaavya Parameswar versus Neuqua’s Jennifer Tang. The two go at it early with a long rally. Parameswar wasn’t able to lift the ball over, so Tang gets the early lead. Later in the first set, the two battle it out until the ball stops at the net. Another long rally is in order, and Tang takes advantage of distance and position to win 6-0 in straight sets.

Now it’s off to the two-singles courts featuring Grace Kistler and Grace Qu. After traveling the length of the court, the ball is skied high and out of play for Qu. The Wildcat gets back at Kistler following a shot that is taken up by the net. However, it’s the Redhawk coming out on top. Grace Kistler takes down the battle of the Graces, 6-4 and 6-1, and gets Central on the board.

The Wildcats get through the Redhawks

The one doubles matchup included Central’s Ariya Ashok and Rina Xu facing Neuqua’s Kaylee Shen and Mehar Kaur. Ashok helps Central early with a quick flick of the wrist with her racquet before Neuqua is able to return. Later in the match, Shen and Ashok go back and forth until Central’s shot just lands out of bounds. Neuqua walks away with a two-set victory in one doubles, posting scores of 7-5 and 6-2.

Lastly, it’s off to two doubles as Central’s Anushka Anand and Shavi Wijesinghe go against Neuqua’s pairing of Annika Shen and Emma Matthew. Anand gets off on the right foot following a line drive over for the point. Wijesinghe gets in on the action by catching the Wildcat duo off guard on a hard-hit return. Emma Matthew helps Neuqua dig out with a backhanded shot, and the Redhawks couldn’t adjust to the ball. Matthew and Shen close out with another two-set victory for Neuqua, 6-4 and 6-1. The Wildcats handled business on the road as they finished the afternoon with a 6-1 win over Naperville Central.

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