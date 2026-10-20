Neuqua girls’ tennis wins team sectional championship

The Waubonsie Valley girls tennis sectional is underway with local squads such as Waubonsie, Neuqua, and Metea all in the hunt for a sectional championship! Rain washed out the opening day, moving the semifinals and championship matches to Monday afternoon. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Oswego East takes third in doubles

A battle for the third-place doubles crown features Mehar Kaur and Kaylee Shen of Neuqua Valley who face off against Oswego East’s Emma Smith and Ainsley Shahady.

Early in the match, Shen does it herself. She sends back Smith’s forehand with one of her own. She then quickly changes direction and puts the perfect touch and angle on her backhand for the point. The Wildcats roll to a 6-0 first-set win.

In set number two, Shahady knows the time is now to get aggressive. Her initial return barely bounces over the net. She reloads on her second shot and fires a rocket that skips at the feet of Kaur, where she’s unable to receive it cleanly in time. The Wolves extend the match with a 7-5 set victory.

This bout goes another 12 games in the final frame. Smith’s lob shot to the back corner of the court wins it for Oswego East. They complete the comeback and take third place with a 7-5 triumph.

Neuqua Valley wins sectionals for the second straight year

The court behind them showcases the doubles championship matchup of two DVC opponents. The host pair from Waubonsie is represented by Aditi Yalamati and Devi Rao, who defeated Shen and Kaur in the semis. Across from them are Metea Mustangs Smitha Sathya and Leah Liu.

The duos aren’t giving an inch, scrambling to keep the ball alive. Rao, the Waubonsie junior, sends a message with an emphatic overhead smash to earn the point on the Warriors’ way to a 6-3 first-set advantage.

Rao puts her strength on display in the second frame. Her blazing return is neutralized by the sophomore Sathya’s quick reaction, laying the ball down in between the challengers. Metea answers back and takes the second set 7-5.

Waubonsie leads 5-4 in set number three, with the Warriors one game away from the doubles title. Overpowering shots work for the Warriors early, and it’s what gives them the win at the end! Yalamati, the freshman, blasts the lob shot at Liu, who fails to keep the match going. The Warriors take down the Mustangs for the doubles championship!

It’s Tang squared meeting up in the singles final. Neuqua Valley sophomore Jennifer Tang goes against Metea Valley’s Lily Tang in a rematch of the DVC singles championship. Jennifer prevails convincingly in the opening set. This forehand bullet caps off a 6-0 win.

Lily looks to keep her hopes alive. A lengthy rally ensues, ultimately outlasting Jennifer with a pinpoint forehand shot.

Later in the set, Jennifer is one point away from taking it all. A back-and-forth point ends with Lily’s ball drifting just out of bounds. Jennifer Tang is the sectional singles champion, closing the contest 6-3.

Jennifer’s win helps the Wildcats take home the team sectional championship for good measure.

The podium shakes out like this: Neuqua Valley in first, Oswego East in second, and Metea Valley also finishing in second. Waubonsie Valley takes home fourth place with 14 points.

The state tournament gets underway beginning on Thursday.

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