Neuqua girls volleyball defends home net in straight sets over Waubonsie

The battle of the Valleys takes the court as Neuqua Valley girls volleyball takes on Waubonsie Valley in a DVC matchup. Neuqua Valley looks to start another win streak after a win over Metea Valley earlier in the week. On the other side of the net, Waubonsie Valley looks to get back into the win column after back-to-back three-set losses to Oswego East and DeKalb. The Wildcats eventually hold off the visiting Warriors with a two-set win to stay perfect in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors come out strong as Ava Edozien sets up Zoe Kraslen, who taps it over the net for the point.

Aislee Morgan serves for Waubonsie. Wildcat Tatum Kelly passes to Alexandra Durkin, who rises up for the kill to tie the game at 3-3.

The Wildcats turn up the heat on the defensive end as Maya Wisniewske and Alexandra Durkin get the block on Zoe Kraslen.

The opening set swings back and forth

After a 3-0 Waubonsie run, Ava Edozien keeps the offense going with the ace as the Warriors lead 11-8.

Later on, the Cats get some momentum from Tatum Kelly with an ace of her own to stay within striking distance.

After the Warriors serve, Neuqua’s Tatum Kelly passes to outside hitter Ariana Owiti for the big-time kill as the Cats trail 17-15.

The Warriors continue to hold off the Wildcats as Paige Beren comes up with an ace to put the Warriors back up by two.

Neuqua goes on late run to snag the first set

After trailing for most of the opening set, the Wildcats go on a run to take the lead as Alexandra Durkin rises up for the kill as the Cats lead 21-19.

Neuqua concludes the first set win as Haley Biesadecki and Katelyn Weiss close out the first set with the block. The Cats take the first set in comeback fashion, 25-21.

The Warriors look to bounce back in set two

Early in the second set, the Warriors use their defense as Zoe Kraslen and Nithya Basireddy get the block on Wildcat Ariana Owiti.

Moments later, the Wildcats respond with a big play of their own as Tatum Kelly sets up Alexandra Durkin for the kill to tie the set at 3-3.

Waubonsie turns up the defensive intensity with the block on Durkin, but the Cats send it back over the net. Zoe Kraslen taps it over for the point despite the block from Wildcat Ariana Owiti.

After the Wildcat serve, Warrior Paige Beren passes to Nithya Basireddy for the kill. The Warriors look to force a third set as they jump out to a 10-5 lead.

Later on, Neuqua goes on a run of their own as Brealyn Bara delivers with an ace to bring the Cats within a pair.

Five points later, the Wildcats have all the momentum as Tatum Kelly extends the Wildcat lead to 15-12 with the ace.

Trailing by three, Waubonsie looks to find their rhythm once more as Ava Edozien puts an end to the long rally for the point. Neuqua leads 17-15.

Neuqua closes out the two-set victory over Waubonsie

Moments later, Alexa Alvarado serves for Waubonsie. Tatum Kelly sets up Ariana Owiti, who continues her impressive night with another kill to put the Cats back up by three.

Needing a spark, the Warriors go to Zoe Kraslen, who comes up huge for the point to keep the Warriors in striking distance as they trail 19-17.

Paige Beren serves for the Warriors. The Wildcats stick with the hot hand as Tatum Kelly sends it over to Ariana Owiti for another kill. Neuqua Valley goes on to secure the two-set victory after a tough test from Waubonsie: 25-21, 25-19, improving to 2-0 in the young DVC season.

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