Neuqua softball alum Hannah Meeks returns to the mound for Illinois State

In 2023, Neuqua Valley softball alumna Hannah Meeks was one of the top newcomers in the Missouri Valley Conference. As a freshman pitcher for Illinois State, she threw an impressive 3.13 ERA and earned MVC Player of the Week honors just two months into her collegiate career.

“Coming into my freshman year, I already felt welcomed, and I could be myself,” said Illinois State Softball pitcher, Hannah Meeks. “We had two really good senior pitchers, so I already knew time was limited–but with every opportunity I got, I knew that I was going to make the most of it.”

Hannah Meeks suffers a season-ending injury as a sophomore

With open spots in the Redbird rotation, Meeks was ready for a breakout sophomore season. However, a shoulder injury arose early in the year. About five games into the season, the pain got to the point where she could not pitch anymore, forcing her to shut down her sophomore campaign.

“We had to call it a redshirt year, which was really hard mentally because you have to step away from the game that you love,” said Meeks. “You have to accept your new role of being on the bench and supporting your teammates mentally and emotionally rather than on the field.”

The road to recovery gave Meeks perspective on her love for the game

Despite the setback, the injury made her realize how much she really loves the sport.

“It was difficult, but it made me realize that I love softball more than I thought I did,” Meeks added. “The drive to come back was very high.”

The road to recovery was filled with curveballs and change-ups. Meeks says she mentally and physically got through rehab by accomplishing the little things– eventually leading up to her big return in February of 2025.

“The one thing that I had to do was trust the process and know that it’s not a career-ending injury,” said Meeks. “Finally throwing my first pitch in over a year almost made me cry because I was so excited to finally be back.”

Hannah Meeks is back on the mound for Illinois State in 2025

The Neuqua Valley alum returned to the mound this past February and has already appeared in 16 games, with five starts. She’s allowed just four runs throughout her past seven appearances and holds a 4.17 ERA through 45 innings.

“I was shaking a little bit, but then I had to refocus and realize I’ve been doing this since I was six years old,” said Meeks. “So just knowing that I trust my stuff, trust what I’ve prepared for. Since then, I’ve been doing well.”

From first base to full circle: The Meeks sisters’ softball bond

Growing up, Meeks enjoyed a good-natured sibling rivalry with her older sister Abby. Separated by three years, the two never played together until 2019, when Hannah was a freshman at Neuqua and Abby a senior.

“She played first base, and every time I would be pitching, she would know my mood,” said Meeks. “Whether I was struggling that day or having a good day, she would know when to call time and when to ease my mood and nerves.”

Abby went on to play for Indiana University, where she appeared in over 100 games for the Hoosiers.

“The biggest reason I chose softball was because of my sister,” said Hannah Meeks. “She was the real role model for me. She wore number 29 at Indiana, so I chose number 29 here. It’s a whole family, full-circle moment.”

Meeks helped Neuqua softball to one of its best runs in program history

As a four-year varsity starter for Neuqua Valley, Hannah Meeks was a dominant player both on the mound and at the plate. She earned DVC Pitcher of the Year in 2021 and 2022 and DVC Player of the Year in 2022 before being selected to first-team All-State as a senior. Meeks also helped the Wildcats to back-to-back regional titles and sectional championship game appearances in her final two seasons.

Meeks batted over .333 multiple times as a Wildcat, while slugging eight home runs her junior year. At Illinois State, she appeared at the plate 21 times as a freshman and hopes to get more reps inside the box as this season goes on.

Back on the bump this spring, the Redbird has started four games across 16 appearances, highlighting her ability to affect the game as both a starter and a relief pitcher.

“It’s whatever the coaches need,” said Meeks. “Every day it changes, so just accepting that role, because anything can happen. Just being ready to either start or go into relief, whatever the team needs, I’m there for.”

Following this season, Meeks will have two years left of eligibility.

Image Courtesy: Illinois State Athletics