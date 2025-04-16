Neuqua softball scores 12 runs in a row to beat Metea

It’s Teacher Appreciation Night for Neuqua Valley softball, and the Wildcats are looking to make their teachers—and coaches—proud with a big win over conference rival Metea Valley. The Mustangs come in riding momentum, hoping to extend their winning streak after a victory against Hinsdale South. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley softball jumps out to a 2-1 lead against Neuqua

With a runner already on first, Metea’s Elena Gonzalez smacks one into center field for a single, moving her teammate into scoring position at third to set the Mustangs up early in the top of the first.

Next up, Sydney Eakin makes solid contact and brings Gonzalez home. The Mustangs strike first and grab a 2-0 lead midway through the opening inning.

In the bottom half of the first, with two outs, Nalia Clifford looks to ignite Neuqua’s offense. After a couple of errant throws by the Mustangs, she hustles all the way to third, putting herself in a prime scoring position.

Ashley Pape steps up and delivers, driving in Clifford to get the Wildcats on the board. It’s 2-1 Mustangs after one.

Bats stay hot in the second inning and Clifford knocks in three runs

Moving to the bottom of the second, Clifford comes through again with the bases loaded. She drives a shot to right field for a 3-RBI double, giving Neuqua the lead and keeping her bat red hot.

Top of the third, the Mustangs answer back. Charlie Benesh reaches on an error, and it scores Grace Feeley. Benesh slides into second, and Metea trails 4-3.

Gonzalez comes up clutch again—this time with an RBI single deep into left. It ties the game at 4.

Olivia Wipff keeps it rolling for Metea with another RBI single, giving the Mustangs their first lead since the opening inning.

But the Wildcats escape further damage. Sydney Benedict makes a heads-up play, popping up the Mustang batter to end the top of the third. Neuqua trails 6-4 heading into the bottom half.

Benedict wastes no time at the plate—she blasts a shot to right field for an RBI triple, bringing home Krista Waldusky and cutting the deficit to one.

A wild pitch follows, allowing Benedict to dash home and tie the game at 6 in the bottom of the third.

Clifford adds on more and Neuqua softball defeats Metea Valley 16-6

Clifford isn’t done yet. She comes through again, driving in another run to give the Wildcats a 7-6 advantage in the bottom of the fourth.

From there, it’s all Wildcats. Pitcher Ava Drehs dominates the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings, shutting down the Mustangs without allowing a single baserunner. One of the top plays of the night comes from freshman Cora Dickson, who puts the finishing touches with a three-RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth. It makes it 14-6, Wildcats.

Neuqua Valley scores 12 unanswered to win the DVC opener, 16-6 in just six innings. The Wildcats return to action Wednesday for another conference showdown—this time against Waubonsie Valley.