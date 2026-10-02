Neuqua Valley advances three at Joliet Central girls golf regional

Joliet Central hosts one of the IHSA 2A girls golf regionals at Inwood Golf Course. Teams like Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East and Neuqua Valley are in attendance with hopes of moving on to sectionals. Longtime Wildcat head coach John Keller stops by to cheer on his former players like seniors Aditi Reddy, Ellie Rogers and Malar Anand. In the end, Lincoln Way East took home the team title, while Reddy, Anand and Neuqua sophomore Elina Haines all advanced to sectionals as individuals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley seniors put forth a strong effort

On the 14th hole, Plainfield East is in the hunt for a top three team finish. Junior Taylor Miller helps the cause as she chips onto the green and goes on to par the hole. Miller ends the day in second place overall with a one-under 71.

Neuqua Valley senior Malar Anand would love to continue her Wildcat career with another sectional appearance. She chips close to the pin on the par-three 14th green and goes on to make par. Anand finishes in the top 12 individually with a 79.

Another Neuqua senior hoping to advance is Ellie Rogers. She gets up and down cleanly on the 18th hole as part of a round of 88 for the blue and gold.

It’s a senior-heavy group for Neuqua as Aditi Reddy also finds herself trying to push the Cats on to the next round. She pars the final hole as part of an 84, a top 20 overall score.

Plainfield East is moving on

Plainfield East is battling the Wildcats for one of the three team sectional spots. Senior Kendall Battle nearly drains a long putt for birdie. The par helps as the Bengals are moving on after a third-place team finish as Battle shoots a 76.

Lincoln-Way East finds itself out in front on the team scoreboard. Junior Grace Zhang helps the cause with a birdie on 18 and a top-eight round of 74.

Neuqua remains in the hunt for that final spot thanks to the efforts of sophomore Elina Haines. She places a fantastic chip from the rough within a few feet of the pin. She wraps up her spot in the sectional with a birdie and a round of 80 to the delight of head coach Steve Treptow.

Lincoln-Way Central also earns a spot at sectionals with a second-place finish. Taylor Bush sinks a nice par on 18 while Ava Blum adds a 78. Charlotte Majewski leads the team with a 71.

Bella Versetto helps Lincoln Way East cruise to a regional title

Making it look easy all day is Lincoln-Way East junior Bella Versetto. She drains a par on 18 to cap off an incredible round of 67. That helps the Griffins win the regional championship with a balanced effort. Hannah Brown, Maggie Fagan, Sophia Klapper, and Keira Walsh all shoot under 80 for the champs. Aditi Reddi, Malar Anand, and Elina Haines move on to the sectional round as individuals for Neuqua Valley in Orland Park on Monday.

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