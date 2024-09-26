Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central girls volleyball in the 2024 DVC opener

We have a DVC opener with Neuqua Valley traveling to face Naperville Central girls volleyball. The Redhawks look to get back into the win collum after falling to West Aurora, while the Wildcats are also searching for a win, last losing to Rosary. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua and Naperville Central open the DVC girls volleyball season in a close first-set

Central’s Makenna Devick serves in a heater which hits the net and drops down for the point. Redhawks up 3-1 early on.

Off the next Redhawk serve, Neuqua freshman setter Seanna Larbi gets it to Ella Cole, who hammers one off the blockers. The Wildcats trail by one.

Both sides keep fighting early on, Naperville Central gets denied by the Wildcat blockers but go again. Sarah Butler, and Georgia Von Lehmden set up for the kill and the red & white are up 4-3.

Redhawk Caroline Impey serves and the Wildcats overhit it. Devick and Annabelle Kritzer fire back, as Kritzer gets the kill and ties it up at 8.

Neuqua’s Mridula Natarajan gets Lauren Schmidtgall involved for the kill as this first set is close early on. We’re all square at 11.

The Redhawks are starting to pull away here, but it’s a great dig from Schmidtgall. Central works it to Kritzer who does enough for the kill. She makes it 16-13 in favor of the home team.

Central’s Caroline Impey serves it in and the Wildcats just have to get it over. Off a nice set from Butler, Kritzer gets credit for the kill as it rattles off the Wildcat blockers. NC is up by six and goes on to win the first set, 25-17.

The Wildcats and Redhawks open the second set just like the first set

Now in the second set, Central libero Kate Torti digs the serve out, as Butler finds her outside in Devick for a strong kill. It’s all tied at one.

Central serves it in, as the Wildcats set up Addison Friby for the kill, but are stopped by some impressive defense! Torti and Butler each react quickly with one hand to combine for the point! They lead 5-4.

The hosts go to Devick again on the outside but the Wildcats are ready for it. Larbi finds Schmidtgall for the kill and Neuqua is down 11-9.

Like in set one, the Redhawks start to pull ahead around the halfway point. Butler and Devick tag-team once again, but Wildcat Alyssa Jones digs it out. The Wildcats can’t get a good look on offense and then Von Lehmden gets set up for the nice kill. The Redhawks are up 19-10.

The Wildcats are not done yet. Cole digs out the serve, as Larbi sets up Taylor Pierce for the kill. Neuqua trails by seven.

The Wildcats only trail by four now in the second set as Larbi picks up a crucial ace! It’s 23-20 Redhawks.

Bleuher and Von Lehmden get the block on Neuqua and Naperville Central starts the DVC season 1-0

Central would score on the next rally and are now on match point. Tess Bleuher and Von Lehmden combine for the Redhawk block, and it’s enough for the win! They take down Neuqua Valley 25-20 in the second set, and sweep the Wildcats for the DVC opener win.