Neuqua Valley and Naperville North girls tennis share the 2024 DVC title

It’s time for the 2024 Girls Tennis DVC Championships at Neuqua Valley High School. The Wildcats won last year’s tournament, and enter this year tied with the most regular season points with Naperville North at 23. It’s a well-balanced field of teams this season in the DVC, as the conference finals get everyone ready for Sectionals next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North’s Andra Elezi defeats Waubonsie Chloe Cochran in two singles

Let’s start the day with the two singles final between Naperville North’s Andra Elezi and Waubonsie’s Chloe Cochran. Elezi enters undefeated in conference play, and the Huskie serves in. Cochran heads up to the net and Elezi is ready with some power. She sends one that’s too much for Cochran and wins the first set 6-4.

The Warrior now serves in and she’s fast to get the point. Cochran runs one low to the net and the ball dribbles down for the point.

We keep going in the second set and Cochran serves it again, as a long rally ensues… Eventually, Elezi hits one far,,, then she goes short which Cochran is ready for! The Warrior dribbles another one down for a point.

Jumping into a rally, it’s Elezi’s turn to use the low shot, as the Huskie guides one to the left. She takes the second set 6-2 and is the DVC Second Singles Champion!

Sofia Olaru beats Lydia Parranto for her fourth straight Girls Tennis DVC Title

Now over to the one singles final between Waubonsie freshman Lydia Parranto and Central senior and three-time DVC champion, Sofia Olaru. Parranto took down the Redhawk last week and holds an undefeated conference record. Olaru uses some nice power and help from the wind to get this point, as she cruises in the first set, taking it 6-1.

Parranto now gets to work for WV, she backhands one and heads to the net. The Warrior grazes the ball off the top of the net, but Olaru does well. Eventually, Parranto jumps and sends one past the Redhawk.

The Warrior now runs left before hitting and heading up towards the net again! She does a great job in front, heading right but hitting the ball to the left for the point.

Olaru gets the ball in, and Parranto sends it back. The Redhawk loads up for a powerful backhand and the Warrior can’t get to it! Olaru takes the second set, 6-1, and she wins a fourth straight DVC One Singles Championship!

Metea’s Aarna Raghavapudi and Leah Liu defeat Neuqua’s Zara Khan and Madeline Finke in two doubles

Heading over to the doubles portion of the day with the Second doubles final between Metea’s Aarna Raghavapudi and Leah Liu taking on Neuqua’s Zara Khan and Madeline Finke. The Neuqua duo enters undefeated in the DVC, while the Mustangs were 3-2. Liu starts off with a strong forehand down the line for Metea.

Finke serves for the Wildcats, and she does well. On the next hit, she riffles up for a rocket into the back corner!

The Mustangs stayed composed throughout this matchup and Raghavapudi looks to close it out. The Mustang places one right between her opponents for the point! They take down Neuqua Valley in straight sets, 7-6, 6-3.

Waubonsie’s Sohpia Parranto and Revi Rao take on Neuqua’s Sophia Chiou and Kylie Tran in one doubles

Let’s close out the DVC championships with the one-doubles final of WV’s Sophia Parranto and Revi Rao playing Neuqua’s Sophia Chiou and Kylie Tran. The Warriors defeated top-seeded Naperville North to get here, while the Wildcats defeated Metea. The Wildcats use a nice serving strategy to begin the day, as Chiou steps in to hit one down for a point.

But then, Parranto is the one to show off the skills at the net. The Warrior jumps in front of both Wildcat hits and can smack one down to get things going for WV.

The first set, however, is all Neuqua Valley, and this serve by Chiou is perfect for an ace.

Then, again off a Tran serve, Chiou jumps in front and there’s no way the Warriors can stop that one. Neuqua takes set one, 6-1.

Waubonsie comes back in set two, and after trailing by multiple games, we’re in a tiebreaker. After a nice hit by Parranto, Rao sends it between the Wildcats for a point. Waubonsie takes the second set in a 9-7 tiebreaker.

Neuqua Valley and Naperville North finish a point ahead of Central in the final Girls DVC Tennis standings

The third set was moved to Saturday morning, where Neuqua Valley cruised to a 6-0 win. It helps give the Wildcats a share of the DVC title with Naperville North after the Neuqua four-doubles team of Rentmeester and Herald also won on Saturday morning. North uses a second-place finish in third singles, and third-place finishes in one singles, in addition to one, and two doubles to help earn a share of the trophy. Central falls just half a point shy from the title.