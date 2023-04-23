Neuqua Valley badminton continues to roll in win over Waubonsie Valley

Neuqua Valley badminton sweeps doubles and cruises to another impressive victory over its arch rival Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Neuqua Valley badminton welcomes Waubonsie Valley in the final week of DVC regular season competition. The Wildcats can clinch the top spot in the standings heading into the conference meet with a victory over the rival Warriors.

Neuqua Valley looking sharp in the doubles division

Sam Narchetty and Divya Date from Waubonsie Valley competing at three doubles against Anna Xuan and Anusha Thatte for the Wildcats to start us off.

Waubonsie Valley serving to the Cats and a deep lofting return falls to the floor behind the Neuqua duo. Point goes to the Warriors.

A good rally here later in the set with all players getting in the mix. Eventually Thatte lines a return with a flick of the wrist that hugs the line and lands in bounds. Neuqua takes three doubles in straight sets.

Now to number two doubles where Dhivija Challa and Harshita Baskaran from Waubonsie are challenging Aarushi Choudhary and Wanhan Sun from Neuqua Valley.

The Warriors get on the board early as Challa makes the initial return before Baskaran gets a little help from the net as her shot slips over for the point.

However, the Wildcats go on to take the first set and in set number two, Choudhary gets her racquet high for a drop shot that falls in for the point to help secure the win, 21-18, 21-16.

In the number one spot, Norah George and Ghanth Kanagasabapathi are ready to go for Waubonsie Valley. Hannah George is back for Neuqua Valley, playing alongside Kanyanat Vajworarat who has played a big role for the blue and gold this season.

Hannah George serving in the first set as the Waubonsie duo moves around to ready their returns. Norah George with a nice line drive backhand but Vajworarat is ready and drops in the point for Neuqua.

Later in the set, the Warriors are able to keep their opponents from being the aggressors. Hannah George lines a return but Kanagasabapathi sticks her racquet up and drops it right back across the net for the point.

Eventually the Neuqua pairing is able to seize control with Vajworarat finishing things off with a strong smash. The Wildcats sweep doubles including the number one matchup.

The Wildcats continue their strong performance in singles

Now to singles where Vajworarat is competing as the number two against Dhivija Challa.

The Wildcat serving in the near court and it seems to be a contest to see who can hit it softer. Vajworarat wins that battle with a return that falls out of reach for the point.

After a first set win, Vajworarat shows off the power in set two. Challa is able to make a backhand return but the smash comes down fast and furious. Neuqua with another win in two singles.

Waubonsie freshman Tisha Dubey out for this matchup at one singles so Norah George slides up to take on Hannah George, who finished in third place at State as a freshman a season ago.

Hannah George looks ready to get back to that State level. Despite some solid returns from Norah George, the Wildcat sophomore is overpowering and rolls through set one.

In set two, Hannah shows her mastery of the court with a perfectly placed lob that lands right near the back line to end this one. Neuqua Valley continues to roll through the DVC regular season after another strong performance.

