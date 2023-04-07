Neuqua Valley badminton picks up an away win against Naperville Central

The badminton season is here. Neuqua Valley won their opening matchup against Naperville North 14-1. While Naperville Central took down Waubonsie Valley 11-4. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Neuqua wins the two doubles matchup

Starting with two doubles as Amaya Liu and Daniella Aldeguer take on Cynthia Zhang and Yilin Liu.The Wildcat duo wins set one 21-12.

In the second set the Redhawk pair is looking for a point as Daniella Aldeguer finds the open court for the score.

However the blue and gold proved to be too much as Yilin Liu picks up the winning point giving the wildcat duo a 21-8 set two victory.

The Wildcats pick up another win in one doubles

Moving down the court to one doubles with Wanhan Sun and Aarushi Choudhary playing against Hanna An and Jessica Pei in which the Redhawks pick up an early point.

Wanhan Sun answers that point as she returns the birdie for a 21-17 set one win.

Match point now for the wildcats as we go back and forth in this rally that eventually ends with a point from Aarushi Choudhary giving Neuqua the 21-12 set two win.

Yilin Liu takes down Giana Xiao in four singles

Hopping into the second set of four singles as Yilin Liu won the first set 21-11. But Giana Xiao starts the second set with a point.

Later on in the set it’s match point for Liu as the two go back and forth until Liu finds the back left corner giving her the 21-17 set two win.

Hanna An gets Central on the board in two singles

Next up is two singles which sees Aarushi Choudhary win the first set 21-10 over Hanna An.

Hannah An responds in the second set as she wins a close one by a score of 22-20 forcing a third set.

In another close set it’s the redhawk in Hannah An that prevails winning the deciding set by a score of 21-19.

Wanhan Sun wins one singles in three set fashion

Finishing off the match with one singles as Wanhan Sun wins the first set 21-12 over Jessica Pei.

In the second set it’s Jessica Pei walking away with a close 21-19 victory bringing us to a third set.

Finishing off the third set the two go back and forth until eventually Wanhan Sun finds the open space for the finish giving her the 21-13 set three win and helping Neuqua Valley to a 13-2 win over Naperville Central.

