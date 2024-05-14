Neuqua Valley badminton’s Luna Han and Kanyanat Vajworarat win the IHSA State Championship

Our Girls Play of The Week comes from the Neuqua Valley badminton doubles duo of Luna Han and Kanyanat Vajworarat. The Wildcats were undefeated in conference play and make a run during the IHSA State Championship. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Luna Han and Kanyanat Vajworarat win State for Neuqua Valley badminton

In the final, the two take on Stevenson’s Anvi Harish and Adalyn Shum. The Patriots serve it in and a long rally ensues, with both Han and Vajworarat switching volleys and sides of the court. Eventually, Vajworarat gets one lobbed up and she sends it down the line for the point!

The Wildcats serve it in. Han hits it once, before the second time around hitting it right down the middle. That allows Vajworarat to place the birdie home for the State winning point!

They defeat Stevenson in straight sets, 21-16, 21-14. It helps give Neuqua Valley a third-place finish at the IHSA State Meet!

