Neuqua Valley baseball powers past Waubonsie Valley in series opener

Monday’s DVC Baseball schedule has a battle of .500 teams on display at Bill Walsh Field, with the Neuqua Valley Wildcats hosting the Waubonsie Valley Warriors in the first three-game series. The Wildcats just outlasted Plainfield East, 2-1 in 8 innings on Saturday. The Warriors easily handled Elk Grove at home the same day, winning 10-4. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley baseball jumps out to a 6-0 lead against Waubonsie

Waubonsie comes out swinging, with Shane Torres turning on the first pitch of the game to center field. The next pitch, Owen Roberts puts one into left.

Later in the inning, Jack Martin escapes the jam with back-to-back strikeouts. He gets the first on a slider before a high fastball ends the inning.

Joe Barkley doubles on a misplay that gets all the way to the wall in left in the bottom half of the first, but he’d be stranded, highlighted by this Seth Gilliland strikeout.

With two runners on in the second, Carson Stevens singles to right field, but the lead runner is held up before he can score. The next batter, Jordan Castillo, walks, bringing the first run of the ballgame in.

Neuqua would add five more runs in the inning, with the exclamation point being this three-run home run off the bat of Barkley.

Josh Hung connects on his first of two home runs for Waubonsie, but Langan responds for Neuqua

Wildcats lead 6-0 in the third, but Josh Hung deposits this one beyond left field for a two-run home run after Hiroshy Wong singled.

Ahead to the fourth after a double from Castillo, Owen Shannon displays some small ball with a bunt that Waubonsie can’t cover. That sends Andy Barkley to bat who rips one past first base, scoring another Neuqua run.

Two batters later, Mike Langan singles, scoring Shannon’s courtesy runner. Neuqua ends the fourth inning up 8-2.

Wildcats hold off the Warriors for a 10-4 win in the series opener

Hung gets a hold of another in his next AB, a solo shot is his second home run of the day. Ryan Lucas nearly mirrors Hung, but Andy Barkley tracks it down, smashes into the fence and hangs on for the inning-ending out.

Brother Joe is back in the box, and he connects on one over the shortstop’s head for his second double of the evening. He wouldn’t be stranded this time, Josh Repmann singles to center field to score Barkley and extend the Neuqua lead.

The Warriors would score one more in the seventh but fall short of the Wildcats, 10-4.