Neuqua Valley baseball wins an early season slugfest over Romeoville

The high school baseball season is back in full force, with Neuqua Valley preparing for its 4th game of 2024 by taking a road trip to Romeoville. The Spartans are eyeing revenge after falling to the Wildcats in last season’s regional semifinal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Slugfest from the start

With the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the second, Braden Lee from Romeoville makes a daring move. He chops the ball into fair territory, sprints toward second base, and beats the throw for a lead-off double.

Then Sebastian Solis thinks he chops into a groundout but thanks to an overthrow at first, the play is still alive and Lee scores to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead.

In the third inning, Mike Langan from Neuqua Valley also chops one into fair territory, takes a gamble towards second for a double, and is safe.

Ducks on the pond for the Cats and Alex Voegele brings them home with a shot out to left field and Neuqua takes the lead 3-2.

It’s the bottom of the frame and the hits keep on coming for Romeoville. Karlos Ortero pokes one into right and runs into your picture for a double.

Two on for the Spartans and Nick Whitford crushes this ball to left field that he thinks is a home run, but it bounces over the fence a ground double. Now, he has to go back to second, but he does give Romeoville a 4 -3 advantage.

Top of the fourth and the slugfest continues as Paul Feret rockets one out to center field. Once it lands, Josh Buerstetta and Andrew Gould race each other to home plate, and that adds more runs. The score is now 5-4 Neuqua.

In the bottom of the fourth, guess what? Another base hit at the plate for Romeoville with Harrison Kolze getting on first and scores on a wild pitch later to tie the game at 5.

Alex Voegle goes yard

It’s the fifth inning, and Alex Voegele crushes this hit deep to left center, and goodbye. The solo bomb by Voegle gives Neuqua the lead back once again, 6-5.

Neuqua Valley’s defense cools off Romeoville

Neuqua’s pitching finally cools down the Spartan bats, and Jack Martin gets a punchout to retire the side in the fifth.

7-5 Wildcats in the top of the seventh and Dante Valdivia adds on some insurance with an rbi single that brings home Voegle and it’s 8-5 Wildcats.

Peter Pipikios shuts the doors with the first save of the season, and Neuqua Valley is victorious 8-5 after a hot day from the bats despite a chilly and rainy morning.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!