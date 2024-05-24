Neuqua Valley baseball wins thrilling Regional Semifinal against Yorkville

Neuqua Valley baseball plays host to an IHSA Regional Semifinal against Yorkville. The fifth-seeded Foxes serve as the home team against the twelfth-seeded Wildcats. Neuqua enters after beating St. Charles East, while Yorkville lost to East Moline United. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley’s Matt Knapczyk begins his steller day with a double followed by an RBI single

After the Wildcats scored one run off a walk in the first, We begin in the top of the second inning. Matt Knapczyk doubled in the first and slashes one to center here for an RBI single. Josh Buerstetta scores and Neuqua Valley leads 2-0.

In the bottom half of the inning, Yorkville’s Jacob Cronshaw rips a line drive to right field. Jailen Veliz runs home from second as Yorkville is down by one.

Up next is Nick Parashis who bunts, and Wildcat catcher Owen Shannon throws out the fox with the throw to first. Cronshaw would be stranded in scoring position.

In the top of the third, Wildcat Jorden Castillo flies out to right field to Aaron Klemm. However, Wildcat Paul Feret scores on the SAC Fly, and Neuqua leads 3-1.

Wildcats add on more in the fourth to lead by four

In the next inning, the Wildcats have runners on the corner with no outs. Andrew Gould lays down a perfect bunt, which scores Buerstetta. Neuqua would add another run to make it 5-1.

To the bottom of the fourth, Sebastian Guzman strikes out Yorkville’s Michael Dopart to keep the lead at four.

Yorkville bats respond to Neuqua and they tie the game at five

Now, with one out in the bottom of the fifth, Yorkville’s Nate Harris hits a double into left-center field. Jackson Roberts scores, as the Foxes are building some momentum.

Runners on second and third now, Jailen Veliz connects for a single out to center. Kameron Yersley and Klemm cross home plate and just like that, we’re all tied at five.

Langan and Barkley help give Neuqua Valley a two run lead over Yorkville but the Foxes respond again

Wildcat Mike Langan opens the sixth inning with a crack that bounces off the wall in right. He turns on the jets, and slides into third for a triple. He would score moments later off a wild pitch.

Joe Barkley is up with a runner on second, he sends one to left field for a single, and Feret runs home! The throw is off, and Neuqua leads 7-5.

Just like the fifth inning, the Yorkville bats respond to Neuqua’s. Nate Harris doubles on a hit out to right center, and Daniel Rodriguez runs home to cut the deficit.

Klemm keeps the hits coming, as he hits a bouncer out to right field and Yersley runs home for the RBI. We’re all square at seven

Neuqua Valley baseball adds four more runs in the seventh and gets past Yorkville

In the seventh inning, Gould and Knapczyk are on base after two singles. Langan slashes one past the third basemen and Knapczyk slides in for the run. The throw home is off, allowing Gould to cross home plate as well. The Wildcats are still looking for more.

Feret then sends a line drive to right field. After a missed throw, Langan runs to home plate, making it a 10-7 lead for Neuqua.

Will Zalabak wants in on the action as he sends one down the line in right. Feret scores and the Wildcats head into the bottom of the seventh with an 11-7 lead.

With two outs, Roberts hits a deep fly ball to center field where Knapczyk is there for the catch. The centerfielder goes 4-4 from the plate as well, and Neuqua Valley defeats Yorkville 11-7. The Wildcats will face 14-seed West Aurora on Saturday morning, in search of the program’s 16th IHSA Regional title.